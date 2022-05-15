Agricultural producers are taking a hard look at the upcoming production season. Of all the inputs that our hay producers are studying, the cost of fertilizer is a significant factor in the final cost and profitability of this summer’s hay crop.
As we would expect, hay producers are examining the various kinds of fertilizers and trying to come up with the best option for the hay field. Historically, the dry fertilizers were the most readily available and utilized. And while they still may be the best option, the great increase in prices over the past several months have prompted interest in liquid and organic fertilizer options.
Of course, with the cost of fertilizer, a soil test should be utilized to insure you are using the correct ratios and right amount to apply per acre. When asked, “What fertilizer should I use?” My response always is, “what does your soil sample results say?” While generalizations may be given, there is no way for even the most educated to estimate the fertility found in a field.
So, before making any fertilizer decision, one must first properly collect a sample and send it off to a lab to be analyzed. From there, you’ll know exactly what nutrients are lacking.
Looking at the label, those three numbers represent the nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) that the fertilizer contains. True, there are many more nutrients than N, P and K that plants need, but certainly those are the three macro-nutrients needed in the largest amount.
Texas law provides guidance and teeth to enforce the labels and contents of any fertilizers sold. Having this safeguard keeps “snake oils” from being peddled, so long as we know our nutrients, do our diligence and study the label.
If you buy a bag of the standard garden fertilizer, 13-13-13, then by law, the package must have 13% by weight nitrogen, 13% phosphorus and 13% potassium. If it’s in a 50-pound bag, 13-13-13 is equal to 6.5 pounds of N, 6.5 pounds of P and 6.5 pounds of K. If it is a liquid 13-13-13 fertilizer in a 5-gallon container that has net weight of 40 pounds, then it must contain 5.2 pounds N, 5.2 pounds P and 5.2 pounds K.
Another example, if you buy a 50 pound bag of 21-0-0, then we know that 21% of that 50 pound weight is nitrogen. By doing the math we multiply 50 times 0.21. The result is 10.5 pounds of nitrogen is contained in that 50-pound bag. Pound for pound this simple math can be applied to any fertilizer product sold.
Taking this up a notch to commercial bulk ammonia sulfate (21-0-00) fertilizer sold by the ton, one simply multiplies 2,000 times 0.21 and learns that one-ton yields 420 pounds of N.
Now, marketing that fertilizer product is a different story! By knowing how to properly calculate the rations, you can determine the actual contents to ensure you have a good yield.
Research from the Texas A&M Research Station at Overton states that warm-season perennial grasses utilize nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium at a ratio of approximately 4-1-3. Specifically, if you plan to produce 1 ton of dry hay, that bermudagrass hay must have absorbed approximately 50 pounds of nitrogen, 15 pounds of phosphorus and 42 pounds of potassium. If these numbers are multiplied by the number of tons of forage desired across your hay meadow, the result you need will equal approximately the pounds of nutrients needed. For example, for 3 tons of production, it will take approximately 150 pounds of nitrogen, 45 pounds of phosphorus and 82 pounds of potassium.
So, if you see an ad that claims their 5-gallon jug of fertilizer can give you tremendous hay production, just run the numbers. The net weight they say to use multiplied by the percentage by weight on the label will give you the pounds of nutrients.
The last step to determining the best fertilizer is dividing its cost by the nutrients it says it contains. From there you should be able to make the best decision for what should be used on your operation.