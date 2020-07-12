Like watermelons and homemade ice cream, the blooming of the crape myrtle signals summertime in East Texas.
Across the South, the crape myrtle is there to add its colorful beauty and Southern charm to the long, hot summer. Few plants can offer so much for so long and demand so little.
Though native to the Far East, crape myrtles have been a Southern tradition since colonial days. Deserted homesteads and overgrown cemeteries on back-country roads are marked for our generation by large specimens of this flowering tree.
The crape myrtle is possibly the most popular small flowering tree for landscape use in our area. Its ease of propagation, long flowering period, freedom from most insect and disease problems and ability to grow under nearly every soil condition make it a near “ideal” plant.
The crape myrtle has often been called the flowering tree of 100 days, as it bears its colorful blossoms for a period of some three months.
During the hot, dry days of summer when most plants no longer can be expected to add significant color to the landscape, the crape myrtle stands alone with its abundance of colorful blossoms.
Early records on the cape myrtle date back to the mid-1700s. The plant first became known to English gardens and then made its way to our country about 1800. Older varieties are generally red, pink, lavender or white. The watermelon red color is known by most every gardener.
Today, however, there are many new varieties that enhance landscape plantings. Plant breeders have developed many new colors — brilliant red, pale pink, bright pink, vivid purple and even bicolors like one named “peppermint stick.” Resistance to powdery mildew is also being inbred into the newer, better introductions.
Gardeners will now find crape myrtles in sizes suitable to every landscape requirement from small trees to miniature weeping forms with trailing branches that just barely stretch to 12 inches. Some of these new miniature types are ideal for hanging baskets and containers. The needs of the crape myrtle are few indeed. The crape myrtle needs a sunny location to flower well. Because it flowers on new growth, pruning in late winter prior to new growth will insure more blooms.
Water it generously and deeply. Fertilize it once or twice a year with a balanced fertilizer. Prune off old flowers if you want to encourage new flowering shoots for late summer. And finally, watch out for the occasional powdery mildew problem.
If you do not have crape myrtle enhancing you landscape, stop by your local nursery while the plants are in flower and pick out several in containers for immediate planting.