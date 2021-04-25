I am sure no one has forgotten the awful week of freezing cold weather we experienced this past February. I remember being frustrated about answering the questions about “What was going to die in my landscape?” so many times. The truth was I had no idea.
The fact was, we were going to have to wait for weeks, perhaps a month or more, to find out which plants were going to make it and which would not.
Indeed, there has been some surprises, as well as some very expected things. I just knew that palm trees would not make it. Still today, there are some palm trees that I have seen around town that still do not show signs of life. But it was just weeks after that awful wicked winter weather that I saw my first palm tree, just down the road from my house, sprouting back out!
Many of us were surprised to hear that older azaleas typically did not make it while younger azaleas often did. In many backyards, large established fig tree was lost. However, the newer and younger fig tree is sending up new stems from the base.
Maybe most surprising of all is that the Chinese tallow tree was considerably knocked back. Now, depending on how you feel about this tree you will either rejoice or be very sad. Many landowners, such as ranchers and foresters, are elated that so many Chinese tallow trees may have died. However, beekeepers are mourning this season’s loss of a very large source of nectar for our local honeybees.
A micro-climate may exist in a landscape due to the northern or southern exposure to the sun. Also, the lower portion of a neighborhood may have been a couple of degrees colder than the homes up on a hill. Orchard growers know all about how cold air settles in a valley and plan which variety they plant in those locations accordingly.
We are smart to remind ourselves that there are two ways that we can measure cold weather. One such method is determined by our USDA plant hardiness zone. Every good gardener knows that most of Gregg County is in Zone 8a. Residents in the southern portion, however, are in Zone 8b. Zone 8a with average minimum temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees F. Only the south reaches of Gregg County are in zone 8b with expected average minimum temperatures between 15- and 20-degrees F.
But just looking at the absolute minimum cold temperature does not indicate how long of a winter we might have. When choosing peach trees for example, every good peach grower knows that you must look at the chilling hours. Chilling hours are a measure of the number of hours that we expect to have between 45 degrees and 32 degrees.
While a peach tree may not care about the absolute minimum temperature that a region receives, it will certainly pay attention to the length of the cold weather before it decides to bloom and begin growing for the next year.
Looking ahead, I believe we can still trust the plant hardiness zone map and the wisdom of experienced gardeners in our area with plant selections. I think we should still plant fig trees, camellias, rosemary, and palm trees. But perhaps we should remember that wisdom is gained from the experiences we have. For all of us reading this today, we have the experience of one wicked winter week in February of 2021.