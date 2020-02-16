February gardening days vanish so quickly that the time for important chores tend to pass us by. Winter days suggest signs of spring. February is the “getting ready” month for a rewarding spring and busy gardening activities
February is a time to prune. Before buds start to swell for spring, accomplish necessary pruning of winter evergreens and summer flowering trees and shrubs. Do not prune spring flowering plants such as spirea, azalea, or quince until after spring bloom. Realize that pruning induces more growth. Make clean, even cuts with sharp tools and leave no stubs that will rot or decay. Thin out overgrown shrubs, removing branches at ground level and within the interior of the plant. Do not be too quick to remove severely damaged trees. With proper pruning and spring growth, they may recover their usual form and continue to provide beauty in your landscape.
Prune hybrid-tea roses in February to induce new growth and spring blooms. Remove the top growth 18 to 24 inches above ground retaining 4 to 6 healthy canes. Postpone pruning climbing roses until after their major flush of spring blooms.
Pruning crape myrtles now will encourage new growth and more summer blooms. Clip back the ends of branches and do not destroy the beauty of the sculptured trucks and main branches.
February days are good for visiting your local nursery. New plants are arriving just in time for a February or winter planting. By planting now, the plants will be off to a better growing start come springtime, and the gardener can spend time on other important spring chores.
You always want to choose new plantings wisely. Consider the maintenance and what the plant will offer for all your labor. Do not overplant — less can be best.
February also is time to plant a new rose or get the family vegetable garden started with early spring vegetables. It’s the time to plant pecan and fruit trees.
Now that spring bulbs are starting a new season, it’s time to select and plant gladiolus bulbs for summer blooms. The gardener may also wish to select dahlia tubers for a summer variety or blooms.
The cool, short days of the month also call for ordering and setting strawberries, planting groundcover and planting cool season annuals such as calendula, holly hocks, coneflowers and nasturtiums.
Clean the lawn now as the greening of spring is near. Be prepared to begin your landscape fertilization program in early March. Don’t forget to send off your soil sample! You may also want to fertilize pansy plants now and pick blooms often to promote more blooms.
Mid-February is vegetable planting time for cool season crops such as onions, radishes, greens, spinach, carrots, beets, etc. Early planting assures a good crop before summer heat.