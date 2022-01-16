If you are reading this, it is obvious an interest in your garden or landscape has been piqued. Be it your lawn, flower beds or vegetable garden, you couldn’t wait until nice days to get outside and work.
It was a week ago that, at last, our region had its first killing frost. Now, I’ve heard many say that we had a “frost” at the beginning of December. While that is true that we saw ice crystals on the windshields of our vehicles as well as some on the ground, rest assured that our tropical plants saw none of this.
It was this past weekend, fully into the new year, that temperatures got low enough to kill tomato plants that were still producing, as well as knock back tropical plants like banana trees, Canna lilies and more.
Now while agricultural producers watch and discuss the weather, they don’t have any control over that. What we can affect is our soil.
So, for the purpose of gearing up for spring planting, let us focus on your soil. Preparing your ground to grow vegetables can be an intimidating task. The soil you walk upon and dig in is full of minerals, nutrients, microbial activity, living organisms and more.
Good garden soil needs to be well drained, amended with organic matter and possibly limed.
First, well-drained soil has everything to do with how quickly water will percolate through the soil. Many homeowners think that a sloping ground area that sheds water is “well drained.” Not so. Water must be allowed to move into the soil and then move throughout below it.
A deep sandy soil, by nature, is very well drained. Shallow topsoil over clay subsoil will often hold water for a while.
The question is often asked, “Can I just dig out a deep hole, fill it full of good soil and create a well-drained soil that way?” Digging a hole like that will only create a big bowl of clay that will still hold water quite well.
The solution is a raised bed. Whether in rows down your garden or landscape beds edged with timber, stone or other items, raising the level of the soil, in which the desired plants will grow, should aid greatly.
Secondly, gardens always benefit from the addition of organic matter.
Organic matter should be composted material. This compost can be from manures, lawn clippings, leaves or anything natural you can find. Many seasoned gardeners will till in leaves, pine straw or other raw material into the soil months before it is to be used. This allows the soil to create its own compost. Know that oak leaves will break down at a slower rate and would not be ready for compost use by your early planted crops.
Organic matter really is the miracle cure for bad soils. Composted organic matter adds nutrients, increases water holding capacity, improves soil structure, has numerous beneficial microbes, and prevents erosion.
As you are getting ready for your spring garden you do not want to miss out on the upcoming Annual Master Gardeners Tree Giveaway to be held Feb. 5 at the Gregg County Extension Office. If you have a graduating senior that will be majoring in an agriculture-related field, you can also ask about the scholarship opportunities available.
You do not want to miss out on all these opportunities. Happy gardening!