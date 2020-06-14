Did you realize that you can still plant vegetables as we enter the summer?
First are southern peas. You many know them by their varieties such as purple-hull peas, zipper creams, crowders and black-eyed peas. Southern peas are a bean and they will build up the soil as they are a legume. They are not a bush but more of a vining plant. True, you will see larger fields of them planted in rows, but in a garden, you should feel free to give them some structure to grow on.
Okra, long known as the summer heat tolerant vegetable, is one of the most productive plants in the summer garden. It is becoming a more popular as many are learning how to cook it. In addition to the edible pods are the wonderfully attractive blooms.
Okra is very susceptible to nematodes. If you pull up the roots and see nematode symptoms, be sure to plant in a new location next year.
Purslane is yet another vegetable. Known primarily as an ornamental, the vegetable varieties of purslane have thick leaves that can be harvested for its tangy-lemon flavor and is full of vitamins. Some gardeners know purslane as a weed, but if you get an improved variety, it could be an interesting addition to a summer garden.
Another “weed” that has tamed varieties is amaranth. Yes, amaranth is the same thing as pigweed. The vegetable varieties of amaranth are grown for their wonderful, nutritious leaves.
A new summer vegetable to me is water spinach. This can be invasive in waterways but growing in similar fashion to a sweet potato and is grown for its leaves.
Pidgeon peas can be planted in spring or summer. They take 85 days until harvest.
Winter squash should be planted now so that they will be ready for harvest in the fall. Pumpkins are the most well-known winter squash. Other types include butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash. A whole host of varieties are available, but remember they are called “winter” squash because they can be stored for winter consumption. Like any other squash, they require warm weather to grow.
Tomatoes have not been mentioned above because they really do not bear fruit well in the hot summer months. Warming evenings where the temperatures get above 70 degrees will greatly inhibit their pollination. Grape or cherry type tomatoes will do better in setting fruit in the heat than slicing tomatoes.
You can keep your tomatoes alive thru the summer for a second harvest in the fall or you could start new plants in mid to late summer for a wonderful harvest.
Summer gardens need more water and will absolutely benefit from a mulch to inhibit weeds.