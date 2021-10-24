It’s that time of year again for the Harvest Festival and Livestock Show.
Feeding, rinsing, brushing and exercising/walking are essential parts of show life. This work at home can make or break a young person’s experience in the actual show ring. And though it is not glamorous or always fun, doing chores can make a young person a strong contributor to their family and increase his or her sense of self-worth.
Spending the extra time to blow hair dry on a goat so it won’t get cold and sick or going to the barn at dusk to turn on heat lamps and check pigs are tasks that teach kids to function independently in the outside world.
Hundreds of area youth are preparing their minds and their animals for the Harvest Festival & Livestock Show. Many remember last year although we had to adapt and change with the guidelines and restrictions, the show still went on. Well, this year it will be back in Longview at Maude Cobb and the livestock grounds.
County shows, such as this week’s Harvest Festival and Livestock Show, give 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to learn responsibility and dedication. Today’s youth are four generations removed from agriculture and as a result, do not understand the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives.
The annual event began in 1975. The Harvest Festival strives to provide today’s youth with educational aspects through all project areas such as livestock, ag mechanics and home economics projects.
At the end of each day, a young person who shows livestock is learning major life skills not only by caring for a live animal but by maintaining a sense of routine, discipline and project completion that is not found in any other kind of competition. Showing livestock certainly does teach responsibility.
Through all this learning and dedication comes time, responsibility and recordkeeping so they have an accurate record of the cost for raising said project — through materials to build, dishes to create or housing these projects. Also factoring in feed and health care for those animals. This is a huge undertaking and the participants are up for the challenge.
Show season is the best season and we want to experience it with you. So don’t forget to come out and support the youth during the show but also at the Sale of Champions, where participants will showcase all their hard work and dedication.
Harvest Festival & Livestock Show schedule
Wednesday
• 8:30 a.m.: Rabbit weigh-in/sift/show
Thursday
• 9 a.m.: Hog show
• 10 a.m.: Home economics judging
• 12:30 p.m.: Roaster/broiler sift/check-in/show
Friday
• 8:30 a.m.: Lamb show, followed by goat show
• 2 p.m.: Market steer show
Saturday
• 6:30-7:30 a.m.: Prospect steer and heifer show check-in
• 8:30 a.m.: Heifer jackpot show, followed by prospect steers
• 5 p.m.: Sale of champions