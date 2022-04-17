As Texas Master Gardeners, our mission is to develop informed volunteers to be stewards of education, outreach and service. We are dedicated to spreading horticultural knowledge to all Texans.
What does one nonprofit do to help another nonprofit? If you are a part of the Gregg County Master Gardeners Association, you volunteer your time on East Texas Giving Day to help at the Longview Arboretum & Nature Center.
Since the Center opened in 2019, Gregg Master Gardeners have provided hundreds of volunteer hours; planting, watering, weeding, and pruning where needed. In fact, during 2021, Master Gardeners members volunteered over 2,500 hours, supporting educational programs and projects in the local area from school age children, to speaking at garden clubs, and more. The association also raises money to provide scholarships to graduating seniors who live in Gregg County and will be pursuing a degree in agricultural, forestry or horticulture related field.
Through the East Texas Giving Day program, the Arboretum is seeking funds to construct a greenhouse. The structure will be used to grow native plants and host classes to educate the community and local schools.
“We’re excited to see the Arboretum grow in this direction,” said Shaniqua Davis, Gregg County Extension agent. “Our Master Gardeners have been involved with the gardens ever since they opened in 2019 and the Arboretum even hosts our plant sale in September. So, having a greenhouse will provide even more opportunities for these two nonprofits to support the local community.”
