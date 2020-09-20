This is the time of year that I get a variety of questions about lawns, and the clock is running out.
The “clock” is the coming cooler weather and the first frost where your turfgrass will go dormant.
When should a homeowner do their last fertilization? Should you seed/sod a new lawn now? And when do you quit watering your lawn?
You have the rest of September to fertilize with a “winter-izer” fertilizer. It is a very beneficial practice but do not do it too late. Generally, research recommends the absolute latest fall fertilizer application should be made at least six weeks before the location’s historic first-frost date. Our historic first frost is mid-November. So, six weeks before that is October 1.
Your lawn is preparing for winter dormancy and a late feeding could be more disruptive than helpful.
Do add lime… if you need it. If you need to add lime to reduce acidic soils, add lime now to your lawns. Lime helps to neutralize the pH in our commonly low pH soils. Lime is not really a fertilizer although it does contain Calcium, a secondary nutrient for plants. Lime’s purpose is to provide a better environment for the plants to grow. One of its better attributes is that it allows nutrients to be more available.
Keep watering until all visible growth has stopped. It is true that your lawn and shrubs and other perennials need moisture year-round, but our climate typically provides enough moisture in our winter not to water. In the coming weeks (and certainly after our first frost) you can completely turn off your sprinkler system.
When to turn the irrigation system back on? April is naturally a good time. The grass will likely have started growing at that time and warm, drier weather would be starting.
If you are looking to start a new lawn. Certainly, you can sod or seed now but cold weather is coming. The biggest concern is if the grasses begins to establish and the winter shuts down active growth and establishment.
Watch and treat for diseases that are at their worst in the fall. Most fungal problems in lawns get their start in the spring.
Do treat for weeds in the fall to help stop the early spring weeds. You can (and should) treat for weeds each fall. Problematic warm season perennial weeds such as Spurge and Virginia Buttonweed can be killed now before they go dormant. Annual spring weeds such as Lawn Burweed and Henbit can be best controlled with pre-emergent herbicides as they are just trying to germinate.
Products may not be clearly marked as “preemergent” but may instead have language on them such as “weed preventer.” So, being familiar with some of the active ingredients can be helpful.
Common active ingredients used for pre-emergence control include prodiamine, dithiopyr, pendimethalin, isoxaben and others.
I have long recommended Atrazine. There are lots of products on the shelves at lots of stores that contain this active ingredient. It is very safe to use on our most common turf grass, St. Augustine.
Don’t forget about the Gregg County Master Gardeners annual fall plant sale. Each plant has been expertly propagated by Master Gardeners and many will be plants not usually found at the local big box stores. Our Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer plant care and gardening questions.
The sale will be 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at the Longview Arboretum. Come early for best selection and find treasures to add color and beauty to your home and garden.
This fall fundraiser benefits GCMGA community outreach and educational programs in Gregg County. For more information, follow us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ or call the Gregg County Master Gardeners Association at 903-236-8429.