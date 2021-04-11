Gregg County Extension Services would like to hear from you. What are the strengths and needs of the residents in Gregg County?
So, what is TexasSpeaks? It is a statewide online survey conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service with the purpose of listening to Texas citizens. Our goal is to engage as many Texas citizens as possible to create the most accurate and helpful data to provide educational programs and information that will be most impactful for Gregg County.
TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Gregg County and across the state of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input in the assets and issues in Gregg County. The Gregg County Extension Office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county, and we invite you to participate in the TexasSpeaks process.
We at the Gregg County Extension Service highly value the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will only take about 10 minutes.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers and county offices. It reaches into every Texas County to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise and disease prevention and management.
You can provide input by going online to tx.ag/texasspeaks.
If you have any questions, contact the Gregg County Extension Office at 903-236-8429. Or email Shaniqua Davis at Shaniqua.davis@ag.tamu.edu .
We want to thank you for your involvement in supporting the Gregg County Extension Office and this process.