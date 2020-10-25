Pansies are among the most popular garden flowers today. The small plants, which reach a height of 4 to 8 inches, make a remarkable and abundant show of color. Their wide versatile use in the garden, easy culture and early abundant spring blooms make them quite worthy of their popularity.
This cool season annual should be planted in November to reward the gardener with blooms beginning in late winter to reach a peak in spring and to decline with warm days of early summer.
November days are ideal for preparing pansy planting beds and for selecting healthy nursery grown plants. The bed should be located in sun or partial shade. The soil should be well turned to a depth of 12 to 18 inches and assured of drainage by including organic materials such as peat moss, leaf mold or compost. The bed level should be raised several inches above normal ground level to insure good surface drainage. Pansies are susceptible to several rot diseases; therefore, they demand good drainage for good performance.
Pansies lend themselves to a wide usage in the landscape and are popular in large formal planting, as borders, in planter boxes or as filler plants in rock gardens and beneath spring bulbs such as tulips and daffodils. Their long season of bloom is excellent in providing rich, colorful blooms between the spring season and into early summer annuals.
The grower’s choice of pansy varieties and colors are wide and size of bloom ranging from 1 to 3 inches in diameter. They range in color from white to pastel shades, rich old and yellow and burnished orange to deep rose, violet and blue, and even deeper maroons and browns. They can be single-colored, streaked or blotched. Certain types have petals with crinkle ruffled edges; others do not.
Choose healthy, fresh plants for planting. Purchase stocky plants with at least four to five strong leaves. Sprinkle the foliage area prior to planting to condition the plants and to allow them to retain moisture.
When planting the young plants, do not allow the roots to dry out. Dip the roots in water to assure that they hang downward, firming the soil well around the base of the plant. Space the plants six or more inches apart and plant them at their normal growing depth. Too deeply planted, the tender plants may rot.
Water the newly planted pansies well and cover them lightly with mulch of pine needles or peat moss. Water the pansies often during the growing season; however, be cautious not to overwater, which is also inductive to rot diseases.
Pansies are easy and rewarding. There is a place for them in every garden. Prepare soils now for a November and December planting.