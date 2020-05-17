Spring and early summer days are ideal for outdoor enjoyment on the patio or for planning and construction of the patio, an important element of outdoor living. Have a complete, well thought-out plan on paper before beginning work on the patio. By planning, less mistakes will occur, new ideas will be generated and the area will be more beautiful and functional. Consult a professional landscape architect for professional planning and ideas.
Plan to locate the patio where it will be most useful and enjoyable. Have the outdoor area relate to indoors, to the kitchen and indoor living areas. Take advantage of existing shade trees, or plan for overhead structure for protection from summer rain and sun.
Be certain that the patio location is placed to take advantage of the prevailing summer breezes or in a south-southwest exposure. Often, outdoor areas which are on the west, east, north or one that is protected by walls and fences are unusable in the summer due to the lack of air movement. The patio should be located and planned for privacy and unity to the overall garden design and home. Do not isolate it to itself, but allow it to be a part of the total design.
Make the design simple. Too many angles and complicated shapes and different structural materials will destroy the clean, crisp beauty of the design and may call for extra maintenance and extra cost. A complicated design is usually less functional than a simple one.
Design the patio area with a minimum of maintenance in mind. Consider drainage, choice of materials, surfacing, edging and the complications of plantings regarding upkeep and care. Know the plants you choose and their growth requirements. Plan for plantings when you design the patio. Allow open planting pockets in key locations on and near the patio to create a relief from the often harsh structural surfaces and to allow for interest and beauty.
Be sure raised planters have adequate drainage for good plant growth. Patios which integrate indoor-outdoor living lose their outdoor appeal when void of plants. Detailed and accent plantings are often a key location on or near the patio. Make the patio design large enough for your family’s usage and enjoyment based on family needs. What worked for one family may not necessarily work for another. It is good to collect ideas from well-designed gardens and adapt them to your location and landscape needs. Careful and thoughtful planning of the patio now will pay off in satisfaction and beauty for a long time to come.