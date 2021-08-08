One of the most popular choices of trees to add to the landscape is a pecan. It seems several folks want to have at least one pecan tree around their house but are often frustrated with the lack of results they often get.
Pecans are the state tree of Texas and are said to grow naturally in every county. However, just because they grow naturally some place in our county does not mean they’ll grow productively in everyone’s landscape.
If you have a pecan tree in your landscape, here are the things you need to do this year and every year to encourage a healthy tree that produces a pecan crop in the fall.
First is water. While we have just come out of an incredibly wet spring, it is the summer dry spells that often result in the loss of a pecan crop. Pecans need about an inch of water a week to maintain nut-set. This need for water is most evident in the mid to late portion of the growing season when the pecans are reaching maturity.
Homeowners may notice that pecans will start to drop during a dry summer. It seems that once they have made up their mind to drop their pecans, there’s no amount of water you can put on them at that time to reverse the effects of the pecan drop.
The second most important element is fertilization. The two key nutrients pecans need that we can supply are nitrogen and zinc.
Nitrogen (N) can be applied on the ground in a granular form. As a guide, apply 1 pound of 33-0-0 per inch that the trunk is wide each time you fertilize. For example, a 1 foot (12 inches) wide trunk needs 12 pounds of N fertilizer spread evenly under the dripline. Do this three times in a year. For your 12-inch-wide tree trunk, put out 12 pounds of a 33-0-0 fertilizer in late May. Repeat that with another 12 pounds of 33-0-0 fertilizer in June. Then give the last fertilizer application of 12 pounds of 33-0-0 in July.
Zinc is the other major nutrient pecan trees are often missing. While there are all kinds of zinc fertilizers that you can put on, Foliar zinc sprays are essential for maximum leaf expansion and pecan growth. Applying zinc to the soil or through a drip system is ineffective unless the soil pH is 6.0 or less and no limestone has been applied. Zinc is needed for leaf expansion and applications should be made frequently in the early portion of the growing season for maximum growth. Liquid zinc nitrate and zinc sulfate wettable powder are equally effective.
Lastly, and certainly the most difficult problem, is the control of pests such as disease or insects. Scab is the most common problem affecting all pecan trees in wet, humid areas such as East Texas. Scab is a fungal problem that is the most limiting factor for pecans in our region. To control pecan scab on susceptible varieties, spray a fungicide on foliage and the developing nuts multiple times during spring and summer, depending on the frequency of rainfall. However, the fungicides as well as the equipment required for control are not cost-effective for homeowners.
The best suggestion for pecan tree owners may be that they forget about trying to use a fungicide and research the scab resistant trees for East Texas.
How long until you get pecans from a newly planted tree? The longest estimated time on a variety is 12 years while some are reported to bear in four to five years.
When it comes to planting pecan trees and maintenance, always remember improved pecan varieties are recommended for each pecan production region in Texas.
Considerations for choosing varieties include pollination, nut maturity date, resistance to pecan scab and market preferences. Also, pecan trees are pollinated by wind. The pollen is blown from male flowers called catkins to female flowers called nutlets.