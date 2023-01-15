The Pineywoods CEU program will be held Jan. 27 at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
This is an annual program hosted by Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Cass and Marion counties. This program allows participants with Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide license to obtain five continuing education units, which are required to maintain the license current.
Please call and reserve your spot and a headcount for the meal. The registration fee is $35 and is payable at the door. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the speakers will begin at 9 a.m. Legacy Ag Credit has graciously offered to sponsor the meal, so you do not want to miss out on this event. The program will conclude around 3 p.m. with a wrapup and evaluation.
The following are the topics, along with the speakers.
• Gopher Damage and Control, Darren Rozell, Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Co.
• Managing Herbaceous Weeds with Prescribed Fire, Megan Clayton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension range specialist
• Pesticide Applicator Record Keeping and Compliance, Mark Matocha, assistant professor and Extension specialist with Texas A& M AgriLife Extension
• Wild Pig Biology and Control, Derrick Banks, Prairie View A&M Wildlife management specialist
• Fall Army Worm Control Options, Kyle McKinley, Rozell Agri-Tech
Please RSVP to the Gregg County Extension office at (903) 236-8429.