Planting spring bulbs in the fall is as natural as falling leaves and football games. It is an opportunity neglected by the home gardener if he does not include some of the hardy, easy-to grow spring beauties in the garden this fall. Bulbs are truly some of the simplest of flowers to grow, easy to care for and inexpensive. All they ask is a fall planting and they will reward you with weeks of early spring color, fragrance and beauty.
One’s success with spring bulbs will depend to a large extent on the selection of good, healthy quality bulbs. Second-rate bulbs, or bargain bulbs, produce second-rate flowers and often, first rate disappointment. To be assured of top quality bulbs and desirable varieties, September is the time to get an order off.
In general, good bulbs produce flowers the first season after planting, as the flower buds are already formed when the bulbs are purchased and planted. This emphasizes the importance of purchasing quality bulbs, as the quality of flowers is determined by the bulbs and not affected to a great extent by cultural conditions or growth practices. One can be assured, the larger the bulb, the larger the bloom. Disease problems can also be eliminated by obtaining healthy, disease-free bulbs.
If you purchase bulbs early before planting time in October and November, store them in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area until planting. Excessively high temperatures will cause the bulbs to dry out and result in injury to the flower-bud inside the bulb. Store in paper sacks, not plastic, and label the sacks so as to properly combine types of bulbs, time and color of blooms.
When thumbing through a colorful bulb catalog, one will quickly see the wide and varied selection of spring bulb choices. The grower, however, should be aware that not all varieties produce well in the South, out of their native colder areas. Yet, there remain enough successful types to make the decision of which to choose very difficult. Texas growers may choose from daffodils or narcissus, tulips, Dutch hyacinths, French-Roman hyacinths, grape hyacinths, spring star flower, and Dutch iris, to name a few. Careful variety selection will insure the bulbs multiplying and returning each spring with the exception of tulips which are best planted annually.
Some spring bulbs such as tulips and Dutch hyacinths require a cold treatment prior to planting to have them perform better in the South where the winters are comparatively mild. Tulips and
Dutch hyacinths should be placed in the vegetable bin of the grower’s refrigerator for 45 to 60 days prior to planting. They should never be frozen and should be planted immediately upon removal from cold treatment. Cold-treated bulbs may be planted in December and early January. Keep the bulbs dry while in cold storage by wrapping in brown paper bags and paper towels.
Bulbs prefer a well-prepared soil in sun. Incorporate generous amounts of organic material such as compost or peat moss to insure good drainage. Fleshly bulbs will rot in poorly drained soils.
Remember, too, that the bulbs will need to remain in place to return year after year. Do not locate bulb plantings in beds that are frequently cultivated as you will damage the bulbs when digging.