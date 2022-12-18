Every year families enjoy the beauty of poinsettias around the holidays. But what can you do to enjoy them longer?
This plant was cultivated by the Aztecs in Mexico back in the 14th century. The Aztecs utilized the plants for many different reasons, such as using the red bracts to make a reddish-purple dye. They also crushed the plant and applied it to the skin with infections or on a person’s chest to stimulate circulation. Today, the poinsettia is primarily used as an ornamental plant. In Mexico and Central America where the poinsettia is native, it can grow up to 15 feet tall into a perennial woody shrub.
The poinsettia was first introduced to the United States by Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first appointed U.S. ambassador to Mexico.
Poinsettia blooms are the tiny flowers that sometimes appear yellow, pink, peach or speckled in the center of the bracts. Bracts come in white, pink, peach, yellow, marbled or speckled, as well as the traditional red. The dark rich green foliage is a vital sign of good plant health.
The bracts are mainly modified leaves at the end or top of the plant that take on a different color than the rest of the plant as the days grow shorter.
Millions of poinsettias are grown for domestic ornamental use. California is the top producer in the U.S. The other top producing states include North Carolina, Texas, Florida and Ohio. They are distributed all around the nation during the fall and winter for the holidays.
After the season, keep the plants in indirect sun and water regularly. When the bracts age and lose their aesthetic appeal, usually by late March or early April, cut the poinsettia back to about 8 inches in height. Place your plants outdoors, where they can bask in the warmth of spring and summer, after outside night temperatures average 55 degrees Fahrenheit or above. By the end of May, you should see vigorous new growth. Continue regular watering during the growth period. Fertilize every two to three weeks throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a well-balanced, complete fertilizer. Around June 1, you may transplant your poinsettias into a larger pot. Select pots no more than 4 inches larger than the original inner pot. A soil mix with a considerable amount of organic matter, such as peat moss or leaf mold, is highly recommended. Pruning may be required during the summer no later than the middle of August to keep plants bushy and compact.
At the end of August and the beginning of September, bring the poinsettia indoors to a sunny location keeping temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees. Poinsettias are “short-day” plants. This means that to produce flowers, they must experience days with less than 12 hours of daylight. Most varieties of poinsettias require eight to 10 weeks of short days to flower.
For color by Dec. 18, short days need to start on October 9. Plants are attractive for four to six weeks after the target flowering date.
Directions at a glanceApril 1: Reduce watering, 60 degrees Fahrenheit
May: Cut back to 3-6 inches above the soil. Apply fungicide. Repot or separate if needed. Place in sunny window and water when dry to touch.
June: Move plant outside (weather permitting). Water and fertilize more frequently as plant grows.
July 1: First pinch.
Aug. 15: Second pinch.
Sept. 1: Bring plants indoors.
Oct. 9: Initiate short days (for a Dec. 18 bloom date).