Pollination is such an important but often overlooked part of fruit and vegetable production.
A frequent call I get is someone asking why their fruit or vegetable crop hasn’t produced. The inquirer will probably have healthy plants that have all the water and nutrients they could want. Light and soil requirements are also sufficient. The homeowner even saw an ample number of blooms earlier in the season.
In this scenario, their plants likely never got pollinated. When pressed about how many bees, butterflies or wasps they’ve seen in the garden, their answer is none. It’s “none” most likely because they haven’t been looking for them. But without something to pollinate your tomatoes, squash, peaches or more, you will have nothing to harvest.
Pollination is such a key part of fruit and vegetable production and it is often misunderstood. Pollination is the transfer of pollen from a male anther in a flower to the female stigma of another flower in the same species to then grow a viable seed.
If pollination does not occur on my peach tree then my peach tree sees no reason to develop the fruit around a non-fertile seed. Honestly, I’ve never cared if there was a viable seed within my peach but if there wasn’t a viable seed from successful pollination, then you can bet the peach tree won’t spend its time and resources developing it. It will just try again next year.
Before we move on, let’s take that point one step further. Will the pollen from one peach tree affect the fruit of another? No. A fertile seed in the middle of a fruit will be the combination of genetics from two different flowers. The genetic combination will affect the growth and production ability of the subsequent generation, meaning once planted then it would show its own unique characteristics in that next fruit.
For home gardeners, if a straight-neck squash flower is pollinated by a burpless cucumber, the squash plant will still grow a straight-neck squash. The genetic combination is held in the seed and will exhibit itself when it is planted and bears its own fruit.
If you are interested in learning more about pollinators and what type of plants will bring them to your gardens, join us for this year’s Master Gardener Spring Seminar, “Flitter, Flutter, Flowers!,” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mar 4 in the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Gregg County Master Gardeners’ annual seminar features renowned horticulturist Daniel Cunningham, the Texas Plant Guy, speaking on the art of butterfly gardening. Guests will also get secrets for successful container gardening from Mary’s Heirloom Seeds. Tickets: $20. Information: (903) 236-8429, www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/.