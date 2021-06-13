Pollinators serve a great purpose in helping pollinate plants and vegetables alike during many months of the year. Although wildflowers returned post-freeze and many plants are beginning to show life again, most flowering was set back several weeks, meaning food sources for pollinators are not available. Planting a few already-flowering plants or fast-growing seeds in your pollinator garden will help them get through while other plants recover.
Pollinators include butterflies and bees, but also birds, bats, moths and small animals that obtain nectar and pollen from flowers, trees and woody shrubs.
Pollinator-friendly plants that will immediately help the pollinators
Michael Arnold, Ph.D., director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University and professor of landscape horticulture for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, suggested gardeners plant already-flowering annuals or very fast-growing perennials that tend to bloom in the first year to provide immediate relief for pollinators. This will help them get through the early spring as plants recover from the freeze.
“Sweet alyssum and pot marigolds will do well for this cooler weather and grow into most of the spring,” he said. “Borage, if you like herbs, is fantastic for bees.”
A few other plants to consider are catnip, a great choice for bees, and traditional spring plants like larkspur and Mexican hat, which can be a perennial but also may bloom quickly from seed.
“It is the year of the sunflower and they are a good one to keep in mind because they are very fast growing and they bloom early,” Arnold said. “So, you could make an impact in just a few weeks in the garden with them.”
If you are looking for something dual purpose, basil is a great herb to consider. Any bee balms can be a good option and are sold as perennials or in wildflower mixes. Salvias and sages will also cross over and pick up some of the butterfly and lepidoptera pollinators. Greg’s blue mist will most likely bloom this spring but will also return even better in years to come.
Plants for an immediate pollinator garden:
• Aster• Basil• Bee balm• Borage• Bush morning glory
• Catnip• Cosmos• Flame acanthus• Greg’s blue mist
• Larkspur• Mexican hat• Pot marigold• Sage
• Salvia• Sunflowers• Sweet alyssum• Zinnias
Pollinator-friendly plants to help pollinators year-round
Arnold said this pollinator rescue following Winter Storm Uri could be a good starting point for homeowners to think about providing garden spaces that support pollinators during all the months for years to come.
The key to a great long-term pollinator garden is having plants that will provide a food source year-round. As you begin construction of your long-term pollinator garden, begin with the backbone of plants — woody plants.
Red maples are a great bee pollinator for early spring and late winter, and some yucca relatives are pollinator attractants as well. Yuccas planted now would provide food in coming years and represent hardier, long-term additions to any pollinator garden.
Coral vine is a woody tropical vine often used as either an herbaceous perennial in Texas or annual further north and will mature a bit later into summer. They typically grow on a garden fence, a porch side or large trellis.
Other shrubs to consider would be kidney wood, bee bush and almond verbena, which will bloom for about six months out of the year. Another good shrub option, glossy abelia, produces high volumes of trumpet-shaped flowers and blooms over a large portion of the growing season.
For a mid- to late-season bloom, butterfly bush would be a good option.
Plants for lasting pollinator gardens:
• Almond verbena• Bush morning glory• Butterfly bush• Coral vine• Cross vine• Glossy abelia• Honey Suckle• Kidney wood• Mexican flame vine• Old-fashioned single roses• Red maple• Trumpet creeper• Yucca
Add plant diversity toyour pollinator garden
Arnold suggests keeping pollinators in mind when choosing flowers and not picking varieties that are only appealing to the eye. Flower structure plays a large part in what benefits a pollinator.
Zinnias are a good example. While most people gravitate toward the double-flowering zinnia filled with showy ray flowers, pollinators prefer the old-fashioned single or semi-double zinnias with a prominent ray of disk flowers in the center, because those often have more pollen and nectar associated with them.
Having an assortment of composite flowers, flowers with both ray and disk petals, like sunflowers have the dark center disk petals with yellow ray petals surrounding it, as well as trumpet shaped flowers provides some versatility and becomes more appealing to a wider audience of insects as well as hummingbirds.
The flame acanthus provides a tubular, or trumpet-shaped flower, that is enticing to both butterflies and hummingbirds. It is a bit of a woody shrub and will usually bloom within the first year. The bush morning glory also provides good tubular shaped flowers and may return in mild winters.
Many flowering vegetables need pollination. Growing things like peppers or strawberries that appeal to the pollinators is great.
“Don’t pull up all of your cabbage and kale because once it bolts and flowers, many of those flowers will be attractive to a variety of pollinators,” he said.
So, if you have already planted a few things that may be coming to an end, do not pull them up as they look finished or have bolted. Leave them to offer another source of food as they go to flower.