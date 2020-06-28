I have read somewhere that tomatoes are the most popular vegetable grown by home gardeners in America. I do not know if that is really true, but I do think of it as one of the most popular vegetables in East Texas.
I have been asked recently about some problems with our local garden tomatoes. Recent rains and our typical humidity are starting to cause problems on tomatoes for area gardeners.
Control for all disease (and insect) pests is first accomplished by your actions of rotating crops, eliminating weeds next to your garden, cleaning up old garden plant debris, and, lastly, treating with a conventional or organic pesticide.
By far, there are more fungal issues than any other problems listed.
Some of the fungal problems specific to tomatoes include Late blight, Early blight, Gray leaf spot, Leaf-mold, Buckeye rot, Nailhead spot, Anthracnose, Fusarium wilt, Verticillium wilt, Gray mold, and Botryosporium Mold, to name a few. Molds are best prevented by crop rotation, eliminating crop residues from previous years, planting resistant varieties, and applying fungicides.
Have you ever seen a tomato variety given on a seed label with some letters following it? Often you will see hybrid tomato varieties on the seed packet followed by “V”, “F,” or “N”. These letters designate that the variety is resistant to Verticillium wilt (V), Fusarium wilt (F), or nematodes (N).
Bacterial problems include Bacterial spot and Bacterial canker. Virus problems include Tobacco Mosaic, Spotted Wilt, and Curly Top. Bacterial and viral problems are especially onerous as they are seed borne and can stay active in the soil for years. Control of these disease issues is best accomplished by starting with disease free seeds, rotating crops, and treating for insects.
Nematodes deserve special mention because they…truly are not a disease but will be listed in every ‘disease’ publication. Nematodes are microscopic roundworms. While there are a tremendous number of beneficial nematodes in our soil, the Root Knot nematode gets all the attention as it pierces the roots of many vegetable plants (including tomatoes) and clogs up the root system. Once you find them present in your garden, it is necessary to use a resistant vegetable variety.
Last, let’s discuss a couple of physiological issues: blossom end rot and growth cracks.
Blossom end rot is a disorder that can appear on tomatoes at any time in their development, but most commonly appear when fruits are 1/3 to 1/2 grown. The initial symptoms appear as water-soaked spots on the blossom end of the fruit. These spots later enlarge and become black. Secondary infection by other decay causing organisms will usually follow.
The cause of this disorder is considered a calcium deficiency in the developing fruit. Extreme fluctuations in soil moisture or excessive nitrogen fertilizer can also result in blossom end rot. The best means of control is to maintain a uniform soil moisture in addition to fertilizing with calcium at planting. ‘Tomato Rot Stop’ sprays at your local garden center can help alleviate the condition if caught and applied early enough.
Growth cracks can result from extremely rapid fruit growth brought on by periods of abundant rain and high temperatures especially following a period of dry weather. Cracks of varying depths will radiate from the stem end of the fruit, blemishing the fruit, and providing an entrance for decay causing organisms. Except by diligence of the gardener to keep the soil moist, no control measures are known.
If growing tomatoes is indeed your favorite vegetable to grow, it may hurt you to hear this but one of the simplest and most effective methods to control diseased plants is to simply remove them entirely from the garden to keep the rest of your tomato patch healthy.