Pocket gophers have become a constant issue in not only pastures and fields but also lawns and gardens.
Gophers are burrowing rodents that live almost entirely underground. Gophers are well adapted to their underground life, with stout forelegs and strong curved claws for digging. They have incisor teeth and large fur-lined external cheek pouches to carry food.
Pocket gophers have poor eyesight, however their other senses are acute. Their tails are sensitive and are used as feelers when they travel backward in the burrows.
Pocket gophers are rarely seen because most of their lives are spent underground. Their presence in an area is indicated by the distinct mounds they create. There is much confusion surrounding pocket gophers and moles. Moles are insectivorous and sometimes construct tunnels and mounds.
Gophers are solitary animals except during mating season. Otherwise, there is only one gopher per tunnel system. Litter sizes range from one to 10 but typically average three to four.
Pocket gophers dig tunnels or runways that consist of a main tunnel with several short lateral tunnels. A single gopher may have a burrow system that extends as much as 800 feet, covers an acre of ground and ranges from a few inches to several feet deep. Runways vary from 2 to 5 inches in diameter depending on the species. These runways serve as homes, storehouses and routes for underground searches for food. The shallow runways, 4 to 15 inches below the surface, are used to search for food.
The gopher pushes soil from the burrows to the surface with its forefeet and chest, forming a characteristic horseshoe-shaped mound about 8 to 24 inches in diameter and 6 inches high. The mounds are at the ends of short, lateral tunnels that branch off the main runway. The surface opening, used to expel dirt from the burrow, is plugged by pushing dirt into it. This results in a depression on one side of the mound.
The pocket gopher’s diet mainly consists of fleshy roots of various plants, including trees. Gophers normally eat tubers such as potatoes and peanuts. They also eat green tops and seeds that can be pulled down into their burrows. They gnaw or clip the roots of trees, which may kill seedlings or small trees and reduce the vigor of large trees.
Under natural conditions, gophers are beneficial to the soil. It is estimated that in a year, one gopher transports 2½ tons of soil to the ground surface. By bringing subsoil to the surface where it weathers more quickly, gophers contribute to the soil building process. The loosened soil makes the ground more fertile. Air and water can easily pass through porous soil to plant roots.
Pocket gophers in a lawn, garden or flower bed can destroy plants and produce unsightly mounds. Gophers gnaw through underground plastic water pipes and electrical and communications cables and interfere with irrigation dikes. Tunnels under paved highways also can cause the pavement to sink.
Timing for control is recommended in the spring and fall when they are most active and near the surface. Their activity is usually indicated by the presence of fresh mounds. There are two methods of control that include mechanical and chemical means.
In small areas such a lawns or gardens, trapping is generally satisfactory. There are several types of special traps available at local hardware or farm and ranch supply stores.
Toxic baits can be administered, and these methods are most efficient on a large or heavily infested area where trapping isn’t practical or feasible.