Mark the calendar now to begin cultivation to prepare for your backyard vegetable garden. Choose a spot that will be convenient to the home, fertile and well drained and a spot that is close to a water supply. All vegetable plants must have sun and do best when not exposed to competition from nearby trees and shrubs.
If space is a problem, some vegetables adapt readily as a background or border planting in the annual or perennial bed. Beans and cucumbers make attractive fence plantings, and onions usually go unnoticed in the petunia patch.
A well-planned garden on paper will help make the most efficient use of gardening space. When arranging the garden, group early maturing crops together so they may be easily replaced by a later crop. The garden plan will serve as a planting guide during the vegetable season. The crops selected should serve the needs and tastes of the family. You may also consider the required maintenance of insects and disease control, watering and cultivation in sizing your home vegetable plot.
The garden soil should be well turned to a depth of 8 to 10 inches. Cultivation in winter will expose grass roots to a killing cold. A clean cultivation and eradication of weeds and grasses will help to protect from later weed attacks that rob the desirable plants of food and water. Organic additives will help conserve moisture over the long, hot summer.
Commercial fertilizers are a must for good vegetable production, even though manures are used. Plan to apply approximately a half cup of a complete and balanced fertilizer per square yard of soil two weeks before planting. Light applications or side dressing of nitrogen may be needed on sandy soils once the plant is well established and growing. The grower may find that some vegetable crops are heavier feeders than others. For example, cabbage and Irish potatoes require generous feedings. Over fertilization, however, will injure and possibly kill vegetable plants.
One of the most important factors in growing vegetables successfully in the home grounds is timing the planting or transplanting of each vegetable so that it has all the advantages of local weather conditions. Some crops such as lettuce, spinach, cabbage, English peas and Irish potatoes must be planted in late winter to ensure proper coolness for germination and a crop before hot weather.
Other vegetables demand warm, frost-free weather for proper growth. Young plants may be obtained of some vegetables giving the grower a convenience and a time saver. Plants of tomatoes, peppers and eggplants may be obtained and planted after the danger of the last frost, which on average occurs at the end of March to mid-April in East Texas.
Vegetables that may be planted in February and early March before the frost-free dates include Irish potatoes, cabbage, onions, English peas, spinach, radishes, beets, carrots, and leafy crops such as turnips, mustard, and lettuce. Vegetables to plant after the dangers of frost include beans, sweet corn, cucumbers, okra, peas, peppers, tomato plants, eggplants and squash.
Select varieties adapted to this area and those that are most resistant to diseases and insects.
Early spring is vegetable planning and planting time. To be sure you get your crop in this year, sharpen the shovel and hoe and begin digging.