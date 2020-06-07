Take-all root rot is a fungal disease that causes bright yellow, weak, brown and dead patches in turfgrass. This disease severely affects St. Augustine grass but can also affect centipede grass and Bermuda grass. Take-all root rot is caused by a fungus that lives in the soil. The fungus is commonly found in both diseased-looking and apparently healthy-looking turfgrass. It lives in thatch, which is a layer of plant roots, stolons (shoots that grow horizontally along the ground surface) and decaying plant matter. The fungus can produce spores but spreads mainly through the roots and stolons. The disease is not usually transported by mowers or foot traffic, as with brown patch (“large patch”). Take-all root rot is more likely to be spread when infected grass, thatch or soil is moved elsewhere.
The symptoms of take-all root rot often appear in spring or early summer when the turfgrass emerges from winter dormancy. However, they may appear anytime during the growing season when the grass is stressed by heat, drought, or shade. The most obvious initial symptom is neon-yellowish foliage that eventually turns brown and wilts. The turf thins out, leaving brown, irregular patches from 1 foot to more than 20 feet in diameter. Look at the roots of infected grass, which are usually short, blackened, and rotten, making it easy to lift the stolons from the soil. The nodes, or stem joints, may also be discolored.
To confirm a diagnosis, you can submit a sample to the Texas A&M Disease Diagnostic Lab in College Station. For information and instructions visit https://plantclinic.tamu.edu/.
On St. Augustine grass, take-all root rot may be easily mistaken for brown patch or chinch bug injury. However, chinch bug damage generally occurs during hot dry summer in full sun only and brown patch is more common during cool, moist falls and early spring.
To prevent take-all root rot, the most effective approach is to take proper care of the grass. The disease usually becomes a serious problem when the turfgrass is under stress because of unfavorable environmental conditions and improper management including excessive shade, herbicide injury, soil compaction, temperature extremes, imbalanced soil fertility, inappropriate irrigation scheduling, improper mowing height or frequency, or any other condition that weakens the turf. Encourage healthy root development as much as possible. Make sure that the area drains well at and below the soil surface. Turf areas that remain wet are prone to the disease. Improve the drainage and avoid watering too frequently. It is better to water infrequently but deeply (6 to 8 inches deep) than to give the grass frequent, shallow watering.
Unfortunately, disease cannot be easily cured. It must be prevented. The new growth can be protected with one or more applications of a fungicide containing azoxystrobin, myclobutanil, or propiconazole. For more information on controlling this serious disease and how to tell it from chinch bugs and brown patch see the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service fact sheet, titled TakeAll Root Rot, under “publications” at httns://aggieturf.tamu.edu/.