Everyone plants around their homes and gardens and they want the plant to thrive. However, something we forget is it all begins with the soil. Poor soil produces poor performance — in the hay meadow and in the landscape.
While fertilizer and possibly lime hold the key, knowing how much and when to add these vital inputs can make or break one’s success.
There are several nutrients that are essential for plant growth and a soil test is used to determine the amount of these nutrients in the soil. The test results are subsequently sent to you in a report. In addition to indicating the level of nutrients in your soil, the report will also tell you the pH value or how acidic or basic your soil is and it will make a recommendation for the amount of fertilizer and/or lime you need to add to the soil for optimal plant growth.
This allows you to customize your soil fertilizer and lime applications to your plants’ needs. Following the recommendations will help prevent problems with nutrient deficiencies (in the case of under-fertilization) or problems associated with over-fertilization such as excessive vegetative growth, delayed maturity, salt burn and wasted money. In addition, it can protect against any environmental hazards resulting from excessive fertilizer applications.
You must send in a simple form along with roughly a pint of soil collected per site you want to analyze. You can get a form and the bags at the Gregg County Extension Office. There are two different soil testing labs that you can send samples in to A&M Soil Testing Lab. The cost is $13 per sample and SFA the cost is $15 per sample plus postage to mail the samples to the labs.
A soil test provides unbiased, scientific information on three things: First is the soil pH value; second, the current soil levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc and sulphur; and finally, fertilizer and lime recommendations (if needed) for the crop you are growing.
To gather your soil to be analyzed, collect 10 to 12 core samples, which will be combined as one composite sample. The samples should include soil from the surface to a depth of 6 inches in all areas. A simple garden trowel can be used to collect the samples.
Place the samples in a clean bucket and mix them thoroughly. Pesticide or fertilizer residues will create misleading results. The sample must not be excessively wet before it goes to the lab. Fill the soil bag provided to the line on the side or use a simple quart freezer baggie with about 2 cups of soil. You need to take a soil sample from each section of your yard or garden. Usually this means, for example, one sample in your turf area, one in any foundation or perennial bed and one in your vegetable garden. If you have a problem area where plants do not seem to grow well, take a separate soil sample from that location.
If you are doing multiple tests, be sure to keep track of where the sample came from. Confusing the front and back yard isn’t too terrible, but mixing up the lawn sample with that from the vegetable garden would be.
Soil samples can be taken at any time of the year but it is best to sample the soil a couple of months before planting a garden, establishing perennials, spring green up for pastures or before the optimal time for fertilizing lawns to allow plenty of time for the lime to react with the soil. The Upshur- Gregg Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a Free Soil Testing Drive until March 1. Participants can submit one soil sample to be paid for by the Upshur-Gregg Soil & Water Conservation District. The test will include regular test only and samples can be dropped off at the Gregg County Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Ste 101, Longview.