Asian giant hornets, also known as the “murder hornet,” were recently discovered in Washington state. This foreign wasp made a quiet arrival last year. Yet, within the last week all the major networking stations have broadcast stories of the arrival to the Pacific Northwest.
Given the fact that a lot of other stinging wasps and bees are already a part of the landscape in Texas, why the fuss? After all, it is just another wasp. One of the reasons the Asian giant wasp generates so much attention is its size. Its sting is excruciating and unlike the honeybee, it can sting repeatedly.
According to scientific observations, the chance of the Asian giant hornets invading Texas soon is very remote. These hornets are less likely to be transported by humans than other exotic insects such as fire ants or emerald ash borers.
However, we do have an unusually large wasp called a cicada killer. These wasps reach up to 1½ inches in length.
Cicadas are the large, late summer insects that are commonly misnamed locusts. Cicadas are well-known for their “song” as well as the “cast/skins” they leave behind as they grow.
Our own cicada killer wasp is of the largest wasps you will encounter. But not to worry, although females are capable of stinging, they are rarely aggressive toward people or animals.
Cicada killer wasps spend the winter in a larval or pupal stage in the soil. Adults emerge in the summer, feed, mate and produce new nesting burrows. They prefer loose sandy soil and tend to be solitary.
Cicada killers are most active during July and August, coinciding with the appearance of cicadas, which they attack, sting and paralyze.
Cicada killers are beneficial as they reduce harmful insects. Yet large numbers of females nesting in localized areas such as sandy embankments can be a nuisance and cause concern because of their large size, low flight and nesting activities.
In Texas, it is highly unlikely that the Asian giant hornet will be spotted for many years, if ever. But if you see something unusual, a good picture is usually sufficient to roughly identify a bee or wasp. Send the image to the Gregg County Extension office with a description of the city and county and date where it was taken. Also, as accurately as possible, estimate the length of the insect. The better the picture and description, the more likely you are to get an answer.