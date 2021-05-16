Lawn burweed, more commonly called sticker weed, is best described as a low growing, freely branched winter annual. It has leaves that are twice divided into narrow segments or lobes similar to the appearance of carrot leaves, but much smaller.
Lawn burweed is a winter annual member of the Aster family. The weed germinates throughout thin turf in the fall months.
As temperatures warm in the early spring, lawn burweed initiates a period of rapid growth and begins to form spine-tipped burs in the leaf axil. It is the fruit or seed that produces the painful bur.
Here are some key identification characteristics of lawn burweed: opposite, sparsely hairy leaves that are divided into numerous segments; small, inconspicuous flowers; spine-tipped burs that are found on the leaf axil.
The real identifier is once the plant reaches a reproductive stage, the small fruit clusters and small rosette buttons begin to form down the leaf axil. At the tip of each seed, within the cluster, is a tiny spine that eventually dries at maturity. What is left causes you pain as they stick into tender flesh or bare feet, knees, hands or whatever part of the body they have made contact with.
If you had lawn burweed in your lawn last summer and did not apply a pre-emergent herbicide early this fall, then you most likely will have them again and will have to endure their painful spines again this summer. Once the fruiting clusters have formed and produced the tiny seeds and spines, killing the plants will only eliminate the weeds. The tiny spines and seeds will remain to inflict pain for another summer.
There are several good post-emergent herbicide choices such as Atrazine, 2,4-D, Dicamba, Metsulfuron Methyl and Chlorsulfron that will control this weed along with most other winter annual weed species, but timing is critical.