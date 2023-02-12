Gifting bouquets of flowers is a staple around Valentine’s Day, as it represents love and compassion. When buying flowers, it is important to know what to choose and how to care for them so they can be enjoyed to their fullest potential.
Try mums or roses when you are looking for a flower that will last more than a few days.
Bill McKinley, an instructional associate professor in the Department of Horticultural Sciences in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, explains how to pick a good bouquet of flowers and provides tips on how to keep them fresh.
“Many roses now are considered longer lasting,” McKinley said. “The traditional rose used to last three to five days, whereas some roses can now last for up to two weeks.”
The genetics of flowers have been hybridized at the breeder level and many of them have a longer vase life now. Other flowers that have a long vase life are alstroemeria, commonly called the Peruvian lily, and many types of chrysanthemums, such as daisies, button or cushion.
When you purchase a bouquet you typically receive quality professional floral food that can be added to the water when placed in a vase. Depending on the type and variety of the flower, this will extend the life and beauty of the flower. Creating homemade floral food is not recommended because it typically does not work for keeping flowers fresh.
When transferring flowers to a vase you always need to cut at least 1 inch of the stem end to reduce bacteria growth and debris build-up in the base. A sharp cutter or scissors are needed to reduce breaking the stems. If stems are cut without damage it allows water and nutrients to be absorbed properly.
When placing your bouquet of flowers around your home, it’s best to keep them out of direct sunlight and away from heat or air conditioning vents.
While shopping for cut flowers, pay attention to the petals and leaves. Try to avoid petals with browning on the edges and any yellowing leaves. Also, pay attention to the leaves and look for rich vibrant green leaves — green is gold!
When it comes to picking out a bouquet, timing is important with the blossoms. Check the flowers; you do not want them to be fully open. This provides a longer life because the bouquet of flowers are still opening and taking up more nutrients.
If roses, lilies or chrysanthemums are not the preferred flower for whomever you are purchasing for, get them something you know they will like, even if the blooms may not last as long.
Whether you’re giving flowers to a mother for Mother’s Day or a friend on their birthday or a beloved on Valentine’s Day, nearly every sentiment imaginable can be expressed with flowers.