Winter is the season when most fruit and nut trees are planted. For those that are sold “bare root,” dormant season planting is essential. If you are interested in learning more about producing edible crops in 2023, the annual East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference on Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015 in Tyler) will offer both professional and amateur gardeners advice on figs, bunch grapes, muscadines, home vegetable production, peaches, plums and the growing history of the 100-plus-year-old King’s Nursery in Tenaha.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the first session at 8:30 a.m. with lunch provided. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted at onsite registration. Program cost is $25 for pre-registration online before Jan. 12 and $35 after. The program will be held in-person only. Pre-registration is required for a lunch headcount. No Texas Department of Agriculture CEUs will be offered for this event. Certified Texas Master Gardeners will be awarded CEs (5 hours).
Topics and speakers include:
• Growing Figs in East Texas: David Creech, professor emeritus and director of SFA Gardens, Stephen F. Austin State University
• Muscadines and Bunch Grapes: Michael Cook, North Texas Viticulture Program Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Feeding a Family from a Home Vegetable Garden: Greg Grant, Smith County horticulturist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Four Generations of Selling Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables in East Texas: Andrew King, King’s Nursery, Tenaha
• Growing Peaches and Plums: Tim Hartman, assistant professor and Extension specialist, fruit crops, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
This event was organized to meet the growing demand for information about fruit, nut and vegetable production for home gardeners and commercial growers in East Texas. It is an opportunity to learn tips from specialists and agents on how to be a successful gardener, how to avoid common pitfalls and how to learn more as you grow.
The East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo will be held the same day, at the same time, on the same property, so be sure and find your way down the hill to the Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference if that is your desire.
The East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo is set for Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler). Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m., followed by the first session at 8 a.m. for structural pest commercial license holders and 9 a.m. for structural and agriculture license holders with lunch provided. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted at onsite registration. Program cost is $10 for preregistration online before Jan. 12 and $20 after. The program will be held in-person only. Preregistration is required for a lunch headcount. Six structural (SPCS) and five Texas Department of Agriculture CEUs will be provided for this event.
Topics and speakers include:
• Termite Identification & Control: Janet Hurley (SPCS License holders only), senior Extension program specialist, IPM Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Dallas
• Pest Identification & Control Strategies: Bryant McDowell, Extension program specialist, Urban IPM Texas A&MAgriLife Extension, Dallas
• Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update: Mark Matocha, associate professor and Extension specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, College Station
• Pesticide Safety: Mark Matocha, associate professor and Extension specialist, Texas A&MAgriLife Extension, College Station
• Disease in Turf and Bermuda Grass: Chrissie Segars, assistant professor and Extension turfgrass specialist,Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Dallas
• Water X Weeds: An Approach to Integrated Weed Management: Becky Bowling, assistant professor and Extension urban water specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Dallas
For more information on either conference or to preregister, contact the Gregg County Extension office at (903) 236-8429. Online registrations are available for East Texas Fruit, Nut & Vegetable Conference at https://smith.agrilife.org/fnvc/ and the East Region AgriLife Conf & Expo athttps://smith.agrilife.org/erace/ .