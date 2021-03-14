If you have ever studied the purchase of most any outdoor plant, you will run across numbers and the term “zones.” These are crucial to get right for long-term success of plants in your landscape.
Planting zones have been developed to guide us on plants that will work in our average annual minimum temperature. Knowing the expected minimum temperature and what plants would live through.
Most of Gregg County is in Zone 8a. Residents in the southern portion, however, are in Zone 8b. I know this has not been a traditional year with our minimum temperatures, so if you are looking to replace plants know what planting zone you are in.
The initial hardiness zone maps for the United States were developed during the 1920s and ‘30s. The first USDA map was published in 1960 (USDA Miscellaneous Publication No. 814 “Plant Hardiness Zone Map.”) and was developed by Henry Skinner while he was the director of the U.S. National Arboretum. The map showed 10 broad hardiness zones based on 10-degree gradients.
From the beginning and for many years to come, we were simply listed in zone 8, having our annual average minimum temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
During this period, the Arnold Arboretum also published a Hardiness Zone Map. Donald Wyman of the Arnold Arboretum published the first version in 1938.There are subtle differences between the Arnold Arboretum and USDA maps (including the use of different temperature ranges), which lead to some confusion for gardeners.
The last map from the Arnold Arboretum came out in 1978. By 1990, their version had fallen into disuse and the USDA version became the primary source.
In 1990 a major overhaul of the USDA map was completed by H. Marc Cathey (USDA Miscellaneous Publication No. 1475) using temperature data from 1974 to 1986. One new zone was added to coincide with adding Mexico and Canada to the map. In addition, the prior 10-degree gradients were broken down into 5 degree “a” and “b” zones.
This 1990 change in maps with “a” or “b” zones left most of Gregg County in zone 8a with average minimum temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. Only the south reaches of Gregg County are in zone 8b with expected average minimum temperatures between 15- and 20-degrees.
One of the primary reasons given for the update was that “We have been losing from our landscapes plants that apparently survived the 1940s to the 1960s. Many of the hardiness zone classifications of plants are no longer considered valid. In North America, the ranges of temperature and moisture for the past decade were wider than those recorded for the 1940s through the 1960s.” This is an intriguing statement, since it presages the current debate over recent global warming.” (The USDA website notes).
In 2002 the USDA initiated a project with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) to update the 1990 map. A year later the AHS released a draft of the update which showed that many of the hardiness zones had moved northward reflecting a general warming trend.
Ten years later the USDA released the 2012 Hardiness Zone Map, which added two new climate zones and showed a general warming trend across the country.