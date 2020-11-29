As winter approaches, the days get shorter. We are cut back on the number of daylight hours we have to work outside.
And I start getting calls on cutting back trees and shrubs.
In general, the dead of winter is a great time to cut back on most trees and shrubs. They are in their dormant stage and can take it quite well.
If you are itching to start now, I would encourage you to wait a little longer. These last days of autumn still give our perennial plants time to store up reserves in their roots. This storage of energy allows them to emerge strongly in the coming spring.
Typically, I encourage folks to wait until after the holidays have passed before you do any serious pruning. Serious pruning can be defined as cutting back more than one third of a plant.
Winter pruning of most shrubs such as roses can be done anytime during the winter according to a regionally known horticulturalist, Felder Rushing. In Rushing’s excellent book, “Tough Plants for Southern Gardens,” he says there are really no rules across the board for pruning roses. He says to forget any specific rules you may have heard over the years and simply cut back all the stems of repeat blooming varieties by half.
We choose to prune back trees and shrubs because a branch is in the way or because we simply desire a certain shape or perhaps more blooms.
So, what about the crepe myrtle?
Crepe myrtles are beautiful plants that can be categorized as large shrubs or small trees. Many standard varieties can reach 20 feet, 25 feet or even 30 feet tall. If you desire a smaller variety, there are dwarf types that grow only to four feet and even miniatures that stop at one to two feet in height.
The best time to prune crepe myrtles is early spring before new growth. Whenever you prune, you cause the tree to generate new growth. New growth that starts now will not have time to harden off before frost.
Fruit trees certainly will produce larger fruit if pruned later this winter. Unlike the roses I just spoke of, these fruit bearing trees do have some guidelines that you would do well to follow.
Peach trees are prime examples of how a specific technique can yield an abundance of quality fruit.
So, enjoy the holidays. Cut back on work and enjoy the seasons that will be upon us soon. And give yourself and your landscape a little time yet before you cut back on them.