Landscape design is an art — the art of arranging the outdoors to provide a maximum of enrichment and enjoyment. The key to all good art is simplicity. A well-designed garden is most beautiful and functional and, of course, less costly and requires less upkeep when executed in its simplest manner.
All too often gardens are overplanted, and like any ill-arranged room, provide a cluttered, unorganized environment which often does not function.
Simplicity in garden design may be achieved by grouping plants which are alike together in lines or masses to serve a definite function. A scattering of plants creates disorganization and a lack of order and the sense of belonging.
Most homeowners fail to identify the need for a plant before planting; thus, the landscape becomes overplanted regardless of the plant function. Rather than adding plantings, a thinning-out would improve many home sites.
The designer must not only consider positive or planted spaces in the garden but those left over or void areas as well. The open lawn or the shape of the lawn near a curved bed takes this form as a result of the shape of the planted area.
Too many curves or turns in a garden bed design often destroys the crisp beauty of a simple line. Simple lines also helps with the maintenance of the yard by avoiding complicated garden borders.
Adding plantings to frame the front walk or drive tend to lose the simplicity of garden design. With the good intentions of softening the harsh walk or drive, the gardener only adds to the importance of or accents these elements all the more by framing them in.
Framing the patio or terrace with plantings limits the flow of space in the landscape and, like a picture, becomes well framed, having the homeowner actually feel confined to the patio or separated from the remaining lawn or landscape.
A good patio design allows the flow of the lawn to meet with the greater part of the patio with key plants to the sides or within the patio area.
Simplicity in garden design is also enhanced by the use of dominant color schemes. A mixture of many colors in the landscape lacks harmony. A spot of accent color in a key location with a dominant color scheme enhances and creates interest. Knowing or sensing the proper amount, locations, and combinations of garden colors is the true task of a good designer.
“Foundation plantings” or plantings surrounding the home, originated when homes were raised from the ground surface and have become outdated.
All to often “foundation plantings” call for continual pruning to keep then within bounds and out of windows. They cover the beauty of the home itself and serve no true function. Brick walls can be beautiful and need not be covered or hidden with greenery.
Over-simplicity in the garden may lead to monotony and a lack of interest. Properly placings in a landscape make an otherwise average landscape more friendly and interesting. Yet, it must remain simple for beauty’s sake.