Now that the record-shattering cold has left Texas, you now may be turning your attention to the plants in your landscape and wondering what you should do for freeze recovery.
Many problems that are being discovered was that the weight of the snow and ice on top of the blankets and tarp used to protect the plants from the freezing temperatures had broken some of the stems. A sad sight, as the plants will now have gaping holes in their beautiful bodies. However, this is a problem that can be helped to overcome with some proactive pruning. But for now, the only pruning that should be done is to snip off any of the stems that are broken.
It will be hard to be patient, but that really is the best course of action. Leave all plants alone, even the mushy ones, and wait to see how they respond, or do not, as temperatures continue to warm. The only freeze recovery maintenance to do now is to remove only tissues that are broken or hazardous. One reason for this is that damaged tissue at the tips of growing points or on the outside of plants can serve to protect the plant if we get another cold snap. Pruning off damaged tissue now exposes a new part of the plant to damage if we have that traditional late season frost or freeze.
New growth and the tips of stems are the most sensitive to frost damage. It is tempting to just remove it to tidy up for freeze recovery but leave this tissue alone. Once the plant begins to grow out of this damage, you will be better able to gauge where to prune. With deciduous plants, still dormant and leafless, you do not have any good way of knowing how much the plant was damaged. Wait until the new buds begin to swell up and emerge from under the surface of the stem. Once the new buds or growth appears, prune off any obviously dead tissue.
Are some plants actually dead? Absolutely, but I think most people will be more surprised by what recovers.
With all this damage, plants may be hard to come by this spring. So, my best advice is not to make a hole in your landscape until you can fill it. Even dead plants can provide temporary food and shelter for wildlife.