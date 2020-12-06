Every year families enjoy the beauty of poinsettias around the holidays. But what can you do to enjoy them longer?
The history and lore of this plant never ceases to amaze the plant lover. Back in the 14th century, the Aztecs used the sap to control fevers and the bracts (modified leaves) to make a bright red dye.
The poinsettia’s botanical name was assigned by German botanist Carl Ludwig Willdenow. The plant had grown through a crack in his greenhouse. He was so astonished by its color that he named it Euphorbia pulcherrima, which means “beautiful color.”
Poinsettia blooms are the tiny flowers that sometimes appear yellow, pink, peach or speckled in the center of the bracts. The bracts are basically modified leaves at the end or top of the plant that take on a different color than the rest of the plant as the days grow shorter. Today, these plants have been hybridized, so that the leaves can be white, salmon, peach and pink, among other colors. Sometimes poinsettias are even spray-painted to form spectacular artistic colors.
Millions of poinsettias are grown for domestic use each year in greenhouses in Arizona and California. They are distributed all around the nation during the fall and winter for the holidays. Their likeness appears in holiday cards and the plants decorate many public establishments to invite and promote the spirit of the holiday season. They make excellent gifts and are easy to care for.
After the season, keep the plants in indirect sun; water regularly. When the bracts age and lose their aesthetic appeal, usually by late March or early April, cut the poinsettia back to about 8 inches in height. Place your plants outdoors, where they can bask in the warmth of spring and summer, after outside night temperatures average 55 degrees or above. By the end of May, you should see vigorous new growth.
Continue regular watering during the growth period. Fertilize every two to three weeks throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a well-balanced, complete fertilizer. Around June 1, you may transplant your poinsettias into a larger pot. Select pots no more than 4 inches larger than the original inner pot. A soil mix with a considerable amount of organic matter, such as peat moss or leaf mold, is highly recommended.
If you wish, you may transplant the poinsettias into a well-prepared garden bed. Be sure the planting bed is rich in organic matter and has good drainage. Pruning may be required during the summer to keep plants bushy and compact. Do not prune after Sept. 1.