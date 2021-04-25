Here are details about some contests you may want to enter. Whether you paint write or make films, take a look at the following opportunities to be honored for your work.
‘The White House: An American Story’The White House Historical Association is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a student art contest. Submissions should depict the White House, its history and/or its collection. The artwork must be two-dimensional (no sculpture or dioramas, for example). Judges will consider creativity and originality, presentation, interpretation of the contest theme and historical relevance.
Who can enter: U.S. students in kindergarten-12th grade. Submissions will be grouped by grades K to 3, 4 to 8 and 9 to 12.
When to submit: By May 21. Winners announced in July.
Prizes: In each group, first place, $1,000; second place, $500; third place, $250.
How to enter: Visit the website whitehousehistory.org for contest rules and entry form.
Ocean AwarenessThe Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs help kids and teens learn about ocean conservation through arts education. The organization’s annual contest accepts visual art, film, creative writing, performing arts, interactives (such as an app) and poetry submissions on an ocean-related theme. This year’s theme is “Ocean Rising,” and submissions must respond to one of five prompts.
Who can enter: Ages 11 to 14 worldwide for the contest’s junior division.
When to submit: By June 14.
Prizes: Gold Award, $1,000; Silver Award, $750; Bronze Award, $250; Honorable Mention, $50. Ten additional awards of $750 for entrants who identify as Black, Indigenous or Latinx.
How to enter: Visit the website bowseat.org/programs/ocean-awareness-contest/overview for prompts, contest rules and entry form.