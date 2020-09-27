Tyler resident John W. Lewis hopes his book will motivate others and help put them on the road to success.
In “Going From Zero To Hero In One Generation,” which was published earlier this year, Lewis shares pivotal times throughout his own life, beginning when he was a child.
Lewis said he wrote the book for three reasons: information, inspiration and aspiration.
“By giving information, hopefully I could maybe provide some inspiration and aspiration,” he said.
Writing the book, Lewis said, was easy.
“This is my life, what I’ve lived and the book will depict that. I wrote the book to show that in spite of social deprivation and a handicap such as blindness, you can still overcome that situation,” Lewis said. “I talk about making $1.60 an hour in 1972. From that backdrop, how do you accomplish what I’ve accomplished?”
Lewis said there often is a feeling of hopelessness, especially among black youths.
“Most young black people today feel that they can’t accomplish anything, that they don’t have anywhere to go,” Lewis said. “And I wanted to illustrate to them, give them the path in which I lived and give them the times which they live now.”
After graduating from Kilgore’s C.B. Dansby High School in 1963, Lewis said he had no alternative but to join the Army.
“Like most black kids, 85% of us didn’t have a man around the house,” Lewis said. “Consequently, I knew early on that once my brother, who was seven years older than me, left the house that I was going to have to step up. I realized at an early age that it would be incumbent on me.”
Because food wasn’t always plentiful, Lewis said his mother never sat at the table to eat with him and his siblings.
“I can see her now, standing by the little white cabinet in the kitchen, watching us eat,” Lewis said. “Sometimes there would be enough food for the four of us and her. But she would never eat until after we had eaten.”
Lewis said during the times when there wouldn’t be any food left, his mother would go to the old wooden stove and cook a flapjack and sugar syrup.
“She would blend the sugar in until she got the desired thickness and that would be her meal, and that would make me cry,” Lewis said. “And other times, the smaller kids would mess over their food and she would go back and gather the scraps, and that would make me cry even more.”
When Lewis was around 7 years old, he decided that he would have to start helping his mother financially.
“At that point and time I knew I had to start cutting yards, cutting wood, picking berries or whatever I needed to do to try and help my mom out,” he said.
In his book, Lewis talks about how he was discharged from the Army after an eye injury.
“I went there with the idea of going to the training school for officers but as fate would have it, I got a sight injury within the first 3½ to four months,” he said. “Now here I am, back in Kilgore in the early ‘60s, 18½ years old — black, broke, blind and uneducated.”
But Lewis didn’t let that stop him.
“Against the backdrop of insurmountable odds, I wanted to tell people in general, in particular our people, that we can overcome,” he said. “My mom told me I was too smart to be working minimum wage and suggested that I go back to school.”
Lewis attended Kilgore College in 1965, one of the first three black students to integrate the school. He later transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University in 1967, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1969 and a master’s degree in 1972.
“Against what people told me, I never allowed people to tell me what I could or couldn’t do,” Lewis said. “I’m the captain of my ship and the master of my soul, and only God almighty can stop me from doing what I want to do.”