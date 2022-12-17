What started out as doodling on an iPad during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic ended up being a new book for Tyler resident Darren Harvey.
Harvey’s first book, “Frogeyed Pass: Refreshing Inspirations for the Soul,” began as a way for him to help cheer people up who were stuck at home during the pandemic. During that time, Harvey said he was compelled by God to draw the cartoons and post them to his social media page.
“When COVID happened and everybody started locking down, my wife bought me an iPad,” Harvey said. “I’ve never done cartoons and I started doodling and posting them (a couple a day) on my Facebook page.”
After Harvey’s drawings garnered lots of response, he then began including Bible verses along with the drawings.
“I put a little Bible verse with them, just something uplifting, a different one each day. I believe in God and I believe that’s what I needed to do at the time. This was all about God,” he said. “At the end of the two years of lockdown, I had enough for a book.”
Harvey said the title for the book is something that just came to him.
“I was thinking of the plague of Egypt – the frogs,” he said. “I’m sure the Egyptians just wanted those frogs to pass.”
Harvey, who has been retired about five years, is an ordained minister and also has worked in law enforcement.
“I was a pastor in Kaufman and I’ve been in law enforcement most of my life,” he said. Being a minister and a cop gave me this unique perspective on things.”
“Frogeyed Pass” is available in bookstores and online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Proceeds from the book will benefit the Salvation Army.
“I believe real strongly in the Salvation Army,” Harvey said. “They do a lot of good work all over the world helping people in different ways that I don’t think the public is quite aware of.”