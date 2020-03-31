GRAND SALINE — Squeals of young piglets cut through the cool morning air at Little D’s Farm in Grand Saline as owner Jessica Kirksey inserts microchips into the smallest and newest members of her furry pork clan. These kunekune piglets will become part of a growing breed that once was on the brink of extinction.
Native to the Maori people of New Zealand, it’s not by accident that kunekunes are now living in East Texas. In the 1970s, a mere 18 pigs were recorded. After years of a new breeding program, the population was brought back from near extinction, and in the 1990s, breeders brought kunekunes to the United States.
Kirksey, 37, said she has always loved animals. As a child, she spent a lot of time at her grandparents’ farm in Athens working with pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens. As an adult, she worked at a veterinary technician in Dallas for more than 12 years as well as owning and operating a pet sitting service and dog walking service.
When she and her husband, Brandon, became pregnant with their first child, they chose to move to rural Grand Saline to live a slower pace of life on a large piece of land.
The Kirkseys keep two herds of kunekune pigs at their home — one for their personal pork production and one for breeding. The pigs that meet breed standards are kept for breeding and registered with American Kunekune Pig Registry. The breed is good for life as a pet or life as a porkchop.
Kirksey has worked with conventional pigs in the past with 4H and FFA. She says there’s a big difference between conventional pigs and the kunekune breed.
“Kunekunes are docile, they’re laid back. They’re very easy to manage,” she said. “They’re low maintenance, and they’re a really interesting and different type of pig.”
She says that even the castrated males (called barrows) are friendly and are sold as pets, while pot bellies and mini pigs can be more difficult.
“The kunekunes love belly scratches. They love to follow you around, and everybody goes on walks when we walk around in the evening,” she said. “It’s weird how laid back they are.”
Kirksey hopes to have public pork production up and running in May.
Kunekunes are a lard pig, meaning that they have an extra layer of fat. The fat breaks down while cooking, and it seasons and tenderizes the pork. It sells for between $6 to $12 a pound because it’s a better quality meat. Since it’s a grass-fed or forage-fed pork, it’s really dark red meat that looks more like beef than the pork that comes from a supermarket.
At Little D’s Farm, the pigs eat a natural diet of roughage on the land such as acorns, winter peas, radish, rye and walnuts.
“I can feed commercial pig feed, and the piglets do eat it to make sure they get all essential nutrients and protein they need to grow, but allowing my older pigs and grow outs to finish on acorn and walnuts, you’re getting a naturally fed pork product,” Kirksey said.
With the coronavirus and fears of COVID-19 spreading in East Texas, people have been clearing out grocery stores and hoarding food at home. Kirksey wants to remind people that buying food direct from a small farm is an option.
“Right now things are crazy,” she said, “You can go to grocery stores and nothing’s on the shelves. There are small farms that can take care of you. They can provide you with meats, vegetables and milks...the vital necessities that people need from day to day, and we’ve always been here.”
For more information on Little D’s Farm visit littledsfarm.com/.