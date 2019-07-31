Meet the Fendersons
Regina and Steve Fenderson have volunteered with Asbury House Child Enrichment Center in Longview for close to two decades, helping the center continue its work of providing a preschool education for children from low-income families. They’re also assisting with the annual garage sale on Friday and Saturday that raises money to help support Asbury House.
How long have you volunteered at Asbury House:
Regina — since 2005
Steve — since about 2002
What are your duties there:
Regina — I serve on the board, past chairman; I assist with activities at Asbury House with the students, assisting staff and yard work; and work at garage sale.
Steve — Current board president; garage sale fundraiser worker, including picking up large items for the sale, organizing and working the furniture sales area; recruiting and scheduling volunteers for weekly yard work; general outside grounds maintenance including maintaining the sprinkler system.
Who benefits:
Regina — The children of Asbury House and their families benefit. The children receive preschool teaching in a Christian atmosphere. We are also able to assist parents with resources.
Steve — The low-income Asbury House students and families.
I volunteer because:
Regina — I am a retired elementary school teacher. I KNOW how important it is for children to be prepared for entering public schools.
Steve — I hope that the Asbury students, by getting a high-quality Christian preschool, education will be well-prepared to succeed in school, break the generational poverty cycle, and become productive citizens and parents.
I also volunteer at:
Regina — I volunteer as receptionist at First United Methodist Church (in Longview) one day a week; first-grade reading tutorials at Sabine Elementary one day a week; chairman of Women Ministry at First United Methodist Church
Steve — First United Methodist Church serving on several committees and serving as Sunday school class curriculum coordinator and lesson leader.
May hometown is:
Regina — Kennard
Steve — Meeker, Oklahoma
We live in: Liberty City, since about 1978.
I work at:
Regina — Retired elementary teacher
Steve — I am currently a self-employed chemical engineer working part time after working at Texas Eastman, Howe-Baker Engineers and Goar, Allison & Associates in Tyler for 30-plus years
My hobbies are:
Regina — Reading and grandchildren
Steve — Gardening, watching sports, volunteering and grandkids
Our family is: Son Adam, his wife, Erica, and their children, Seth and Elinor; Son Aaron, his wife, Megan and their children, Thomas and Madeline.
I would encourage people to volunteer because:
Regina — When I started to volunteer I wanted to help others. I find, however, that I am the one who is helped. I always receive more than I give.
Steve — It helps those who you serve, but also gives great joy to you by serving even when it is very hot and the work is hard.
Upcoming activities: The 47th annual Asbury House Garage Sale, which is one of our major fundraisers, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the First United Methodist Church’s Faith Center, at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Admission is $2.
The sale provides about 10 percent of Asbury House’s annual budget. The preschool depends on fundraisers and donations for most of its budget. Parents all pay some fee, but those fees cover about 25% to 30% of the organization’s annual budget. The Golf Classic on Sept. 23 at Pinecrest Country Club is another upcoming fundraiser. For information, go to www.asburyhouse.net .