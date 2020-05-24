One day in 1982 — most likely around Thanksgiving — my 7-year-old self climbed into my dad’s car and went to the movies.
Dad drove an Oldsmobile convertible, and it’s a toss-up as to whether the top was down when he picked me up. Fall in East Texas is fickle.
The Mall Twin Cinema was one of five theaters in Longview back then, but it was my favorite. That’s because a mall movie usually was accompanied by a walk over to the toy store, Circus World. (Whether I scored a prize that day is a mystery.)
The actual movie experience, though? It’s a blank space in my brain.
I don’t recall if there was popcorn or drinks. I have no memory of the coming attractions or how many seats were taken.
The only image imprinted is the movie poster hanging outside the theater’s box office.
But as I stared at that poster while dad bought our tickets, the anticipation, surely, almost caused my brain to slowly melt out of my ears. ￼The cost in that scenario would have been acceptable.
A galaxy far, far away again was within my reach.
‘Empire’ in Longview
My love for “Star Wars” as a child, especially as a young child, was intense.
In 1979, when the original movie was re-released in theaters, I was there with my family. I had taken several action figures with me, and as I watched the movie, they waged an interstellar battle on my knees.
I re-watched that first movie numerous times on HBO, sitting crisscross applesauce about a foot away from our living room television, entranced.
Good times.
All these years later, I still have a special affinity for the “Star Wars” universe — but the one film that’s grown with me as I’ve grown older is “The Empire Strikes Back.”
The release of the sequel 40 years ago this past week, on May 21, 1980, was a big deal, even in that non-digital, internet-free age. (The original “Star Wars” first released in 1977 was the most successful film in history at the time, thus the hype.)
“Empire” even made the front page of the Longview Daily News (headline: “The Force returns”) although none of the 126 U.S. theaters it opened in were in Longview. Our town would have to wait another month for its arrival.
Now, you probably noticed that this tale began in 1982, not 1980, with our fresh-faced protagonist’s cinematic trip to the mall.
Why the two-year gap?
I’ve spent my adult life believing that, at 5 years old, I was among the Longviewites to see “Empire” in 1980. That belief was connected to my memory of standing outside the Longview Mall theater, looking at that film poster.
In my mind, it was a certainty.
But research for this article showed that, not only did “Empire” not play at the mall theater during its original release, it was never there a year later when it returned to Longview.
The only time when my memory matches reality is 1982, when the movie was released here for the third time.
So there’s a little piece of my childhood flipped upside down. (It makes me wonder: How much more of my past is built on memories that don’t connect to reality?)
It’s gettin’ dark in here
The original “Star Wars” — later fully named “A New Hope” — has the nostalgia, but the sequel has the substance.
The characters are more developed, important new characters join the story and the three distinct settings are killer.
But, also, I mean, c’mon! Space camels used as sleeping bags, shady bounty hunters, a scruffy nerfherder romance, Jedi training sequences and a soap opera-worthy twist that gives new meaning to daddy issues.
Oh, and the bad guys win.
That still makes me smile. And not because I root for the villains, but because after the feel-good “New Hope” was so successful, “Empire” was perfectly fine being a galactic-sized downer.
Granted, the first film wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Luke’s aunt and uncle are barbecued by stormtroopers, Leia is interrogated by a torture droid and, in what I believe is the only instance in which a lightsaber draws actual blood, Obi-Wan slices off a dude’s arm during a bar fight. But I’d also say: So what?
At the end, Luke’s X-Wing and the Millennium Falcon fly away from the destroyed Death Star and everybody gets medals. There’s your happy ending.
In “Empire,” the rebels are rudely evicted from their frozen gated community and left searching for a new planet. Luke not only finds out that the most evil dude in the galaxy is his dad but loses his hand in the process. Han is frozen in carbonite and taken by Boba Fett, breaking the hearts of his best girl and best furry bud.
I imagine all that darkness wasn’t what fans were expecting, and I love it more because of that.
And then there’s Yoda.
My affection for the ancient Jedi master has increased as I’ve aged. That’s because of the deeper truths he represents — especially in his efforts to train Luke — that I’ve learned to appreciate.
Yoda’s admonishment to Luke to “unlearn what you have learned” is exactly how God confronts those who wish to find Him. And his cut-to-the-bone, plain-spoken truth delivered in response to the fledgling Jedi’s unbelief left no room for excuses: “That is why you fail.”
It was a strong dose of anti-whine medication, which is exactly what Luke needed to grow up. Many times over the years, I’ve had to swallow that same pill.
All of that from a movie with laser swords.
Favorite
I have no memory of riding home from that movie theater in 1982.
I suspect those scenes from Hoth, Dagobah and Bespin still filled my head, and if it wasn’t too late when I got home, I probably set out to recreate as much of the movie as I could using my legion of toys.
In those days, my galaxy was as big as I could imagine it — with help from Luke, Han, Leia and the gang.
Decades later, it’s now my children creating those “Star Wars” worlds, although it’s just as common for them to take on the rolls of gun-wielding clone troopers as it is Jedi Knights.
We’ve watched most of “Empire” together, but I’m sorry to report it’s not their favorite movie. Maybe there’s not enough action — or maybe there’s just so much “Star Wars” to watch these days it’s hard to pick just one.
No big deal. Maybe one day they’ll realize “Empire” has grown along with them, too.