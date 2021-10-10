To kick off the school year, First Baptist Church of Longview presented teachers at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School with $500 gift cards to be used at Lakeshore Learning.
The money was given to help teachers provide learning resources for the students at the school.
Katie Yoder, children’s minister at First Baptist, said she arrived at the school expecting to just leave the handwritten “thank-you” letters and gift cards in the office.
“Much to my surprise, … asked if I could hand the teachers their cards individually,” she said. “It was such a delight to slow down the pace of my day to observe these hard-working teachers open their gift card.”
First Baptist Church began partnering with Bailey Elementary last year.
The initiative began with the desire to be good neighbors to the elementary school closest to the church campus.
The congregation started their mission small, providing coats and hats in the winter and a week’s supply of food for 75 children in the Backpack Program over their spring break.
The partnership grew over time and during the summer, First Baptist Church provided scholarships for 150 students to attend Pine Cove City Camp.
The church believes that this ongoing partnership reflects one of the primary purposes of the church: to build God’s kingdom by loving others well.
“Teachers pour their energy, passion and loyalty into their job, classroom and students,” Yoder said. “It is important they feel their work is valued and we want them to know this a blessing from God more than a sentiment from our church.”