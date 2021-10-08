“Service above self” has been the Rotary Club of Longview’s motto for years. And that effort continues to be seen through the organization’s various humanitarian services, local and international.
The Rotary Club of Longview, Gregg County’s oldest nonprofit service organization, turned 100 this past year. The group’s charter was issued May 1, 1920.
A centennial celebration was scheduled for May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans. Organizers rescheduled the event several times in 2020 before it finally happened in August of this year.
“When we had to move it to 2021, I refused to call it our centennial,” past Rotary President Gai Bennett said. “For me, it was the centennial plus one. We’re not 100, we’re 101 now.”
For the centennial (+1) anniversary, the Rotarians celebrated at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
In an excerpt from the program booklet’s welcome letter, Rotary Club of Longview President Jon Cromer said, “The club has made significant contributions over the course of many years — both locally in the Longview area and in international humanitarian efforts centered in disease prevention, the fight to eradicate polio, maternal and child health, education and literacy, water and sanitation — among numerous other initiatives.”
Keynote speaker for the event was past Rotary International President Mark Maloney, a member of the Rotary Club of Decatur, Alabama. Bennett said Dr. Iveth Marroquin from Guatemala also flew in to speak at the event.
“Dr. Marroquin is a member of the Rotary Club in Tikal, and she’s a doctor in residence there at that hospital,” Bennett said. “Over the last 10 years or so, we’ve done a lot at that hospital, so we were really excited that we could bring her to speak and talk about what we’ve been able to do in Guatemala.”
Bennett said the Rotary Club funded a project 10 or 12 years ago where ivermectin tablets were given to children in Guatemala to treat intestinal parasites.
“We funded and spearheaded a program to treat the children twice a year for the parasites, which has made a huge difference,” Bennett said. “From that relationship we became aware of other needs there. So, we’ve done a lot of work there.”
Dietrich Johnson, a member of the Rotary Club of Longview for 14 years and president of the organization in 2018, said the club’s efforts to impact lives have been a key focus since its inception as a charter in 1920.
In his celebration speech, Johnson said the Rotary supports community-based organizations in Longview that offer opportunities to enhance the well-being of the community and residents. The initiatives, he said, must fall within the impact areas that include children at risk, poverty and hunger, health and human development, economic development, unity and peace, the environment and education.
“Our international work continues to focus on the eradication of polio,” Johnson said. “And our work with the various Guatemala initiatives around women, infants and children has been very impactful in changing lives.”
Bennett was president of the Rotary Club of Longview from July 2019 through June 2020.
“We turned 100 during my presidency,” she said.” Halfway through the year, COVID came along and shut us down.”
The organization stopped meeting in person in March 2020 but continued to meet on Zoom.
“We only missed one meeting and then everything went on like it should have,” she said. “The year I was president and even the interim year from July 2020 to June 2021, we were still able to do every service project that we normally do in the course of a year.”
Every year the organization provides printed dictionaries, in English and Spanish, to third-graders in Longview ISD.
“We ring the Salvation Army bell at Christmas and we support heavily, and man, the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive,” she said. “Our big fundraiser every year is the flag program, where you see all the flags out around Longview during holidays.”
Bennett said continuing those projects helped them raise the funds needed to do other service projects throughout the year.
“As part of our international efforts, our district is very involved in a program called Heart to Heart, where local Rotary clubs here partner with Rotary clubs in Mexico and Central America,” she said. “The year I was president, we also built a security wall around an elementary school in Central Mexico, just outside Mexico City.”
Years ago, Bennett said the school was built next to a public park.
“In the years since then, the park has kind of been taken over by drug addicts and prostitutes and it became a security issue for this little primary school,” she said. “So, during my presidential year, through a grant program, we were able to build a security wall around this school.”
Bennett said Rotarians have always supported efforts to help their fellow man.
“Sometimes it’s showing up at the food bank food distribution on the second Friday of every month, and sometimes it’s raising money to eradicate polio worldwide,” she said. “Rotarians for the past 35 years have led the effort to eradicate polio, and 20 years ago we were able to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. And for every dollar Rotarians raised, they matched it with $2.”
Being a Rotarian used to mean meeting for lunch once a week and writing a check, Bennett said
“Now it means a lot more than that. It means boots on the ground in some efforts,” she said. “It means networking with other Rotarians across the globe to get things done.”
Johnson said the organization also is reaching out to a younger crowd.
“We’ve established a board of director’s position called New Generations,” he said. “We are encouraging the new generations and informing them about Rotary and letting them know they are welcome to be a part of the organization.”
Bennett said, “Our motto for years has been ‘service above self,’ so with everything we do, sometimes we give whether it’s financially or effort wise, we give to an effort that’s more important than we are.”