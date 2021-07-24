A reunion for students who attended Foster Middle School from the 1980s to 2011 is set July 30 and 31 at Landmark Social, 210 E. Methvin St., in downtown Longview.
The reunion, “Dragons Return Home 2021,” is the brainstorm of Paris Sweets, who attended Foster Middle School from 1994-96.
Sweets also attended, but didn’t graduate from, Longview High School. So, she never had the experience of getting together with friends and classmates for a formal reunion.
Wanting to reconnect with people she went to school with, Sweets began reflecting on her time at Foster Middle School.
“I just wanted to be able to reconnect with some of my friends and feel comfortable in the environment,” she said. “We’re expecting about 300 people, maybe more.”
Planning for the reunion began a year ago.
“There is a group called Foster School Alumni, and I met so many friends there,” Sweets said. “So, I was thinking that we’ve got to reconnect because you never know who you know … what kind of help they can be to you in your career or whatever you want in life.”
To get the process started, Sweets contacted a former teacher and put together what she refers to as a “dream team.”
“I looked her up on Facebook and contacted my math teacher, Janice Pratt, who lives in Dallas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I could get all the teachers who are still alive.”
Sweets said Pratt then contacted retired Longview teacher Mattie Cuba.
“She has helped us get all these people together from the middle school,” Sweets said about Cuba.
”Ms. Pratt told (Sweets) I was still around in Longview and connected with people from the district and that I probably knew a lot more people and how to get in touch with everybody,” Cuba said. “That’s how I got involved. I jumped in with it and have been rolling ever since, trying to contact my co-workers.”
Before then, Cuba hadn’t spoken with Pratt or Sweets in quite some time.
“I hadn’t spoken with either one of them in years,” said Cuba, who was Sweets’ sixth-grade English teacher. “They told me what the plans were and asked if I would help find people to attend to attend the reunion.”
Cuba said about 90 teachers are expected to attend the reunion.
“We’ve got principals, assistant principals and quite a few students,” she said. “I mostly kept up with the teacher’s side of it.”
Cuba taught at Foster for 21 years, from 1990-2011.
“(Foster) left Green Street in 2011 and ... went to (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard),” she said. We are kind of running the reunion from the ‘80s to about 2011, when we left 410 S. Green St.”
Reunion activities will include a formal ball for teachers and former students July 30 and a balloon release July 31, which is open to the public. For information, call (318) 516-0577.
“We’ll have games for the kids, and everybody can socialize and reconnect,” Sweets said.