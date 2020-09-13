From Staff Reports
The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association’s annual fall plant sale is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., in Longview.
A variety of hard-to-find indoor and outdoor plants will be for sale and Master Gardeners will be available to answer plant care and gardening questions.
Proceeds from the plant sale benefit the group’s community outreach and educational programs in Gregg County.
For information, go to facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.