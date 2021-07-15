The Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) will host "Patriotism Matters," a summer meeting for members and guests from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Heritage Room at First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., downtown Longview.
The guest speaker will be Michael Foley, student and sophomore midshipman of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. A native of Tyler, Foley is also a recent graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, where he served as the student body president, was a varsity baseball letterman and earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He is also a member of the Captain William Barron Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Tyler.
Musical guest will be soprano and soloist Kami Thompson of the East Texas Community Chorus.
For information, call (903) 237-8367.