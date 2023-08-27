Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 102F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.