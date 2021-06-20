Blood donors needed: The Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview, has been remodeled to better serve donors’ social distancing needs. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 663-2650.
Drug addiction help: The Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily at 8 p.m., with additional meetings at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays at 4614 W. Loop 281. Social distancing is used while at the outdoor garden meeting area; weather permitting. For information, call (903) 236-9101.