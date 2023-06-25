Support group: Brain Injury Survivor Support Group for the Northeast Texas area meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at (903) 234-8877.
Caregiver support: The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance (ETAA) caregiver support group meets at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, Greggton United Methodist Church (enter by the fish pond), 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. The next meeting is June 27. Call Hilda Wallin at (903) 759-6352.
Caregiver support: The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance (ETAA) Hope & Help caregiver support group meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at Mobberly Baptist Church at The Bridge (enter the north side), 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. The next meeting is June 29. For information, call ETAA at (903) 230-8001.
Caregiver support: Unforgettable Tuesday’s Day Club meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at Greggton Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Call Hilda at (903) 759-6352.
Support group: The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the fellowship hall at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview. Call Jim or Hettie Pollock at (903) 736-0033.
Blood donors needed: Help neighbors in need by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. To set time to save local lives, make an appointment at CarterBloodCare.org, or call (800) 366-2834 or (903) 663-2650.