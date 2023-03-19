Senior Health Symposium: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 29, Harrison County Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall. The free program will include discussions on estate planning and legal concerns, cooking demonstrations, benefits counseling, implementing healthy habits. Breakfast is provided. To register, call (903) 935-8414.
Support group: Brain Injury Survivor Support Group for the Northeast Texas area meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at (903) 234-8877.
Caregiver support: The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance (ETAA) caregiver support group meets at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, Greggton United Methodist Church (enter by the fish pond), 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. The next meeting is March 28. For information, call Hilda Wallin at (903) 759-6352.
Support group: The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the fellowship hall at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview. For information, call Jim or Hettie Pollock at (903) 736-0033.
Blood donors needed: The Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview, has been remodeled to better serve donors’ social distancing needs. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Making an appointment is the best way to reduce wait time. Donors can fill out questionnaire online the day of donation at carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen to assure quick service. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 663-2650.