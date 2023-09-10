Support group: Brain Injury Survivor Support Group for the Northeast Texas area meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at (903) 234-8877.
Caregiver support: The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance (ETAA) caregiver support group meets at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, Greggton Global Methodist Church (enter by the fish pond), 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Call Hilda Wallin at (903) 759-6352.
Caregiver support: The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance (ETAA) Hope & Help caregiver support group meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at Mobberly Baptist Church at The Bridge (enter the north side), 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. For information, call ETAA at (903) 230-8001.
Caregiver support: Unforgettable Tuesday’s Day Club meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at Greggton Global Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Call Hilda at (903) 759-6352.
Support group: The Longview Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the fellowship hall at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview. Call Jim or Hettie Pollock at (903) 736-0033.
Blood donors needed: Help neighbors in need by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the Carter BloodCare Donor Center, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112, in Longview. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. To set time to save local lives, make an appointment at CarterBloodCare.org, or call (800) 366-2834 or (903) 663-2650.