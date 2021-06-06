A community health fair is set for June 12 at Parkview Baptist Church in Longview.
During the event, speakers will discuss health issues and concerns including cardiac care, diabetes and dialysis.
Tonya Fagan, chief nursing officer for Select Medical in the Critical Illness Recovery division, will give an overview of the event.
“I’m doing an overview of what was talked about during the day,” she said. “The health fair basically covers cardiac issues and care and diabetes but I’m going to also include some information on COVID and the importance of vaccinations.”
Fagan was a registered nurse at Good Shepherd Medical Center for more than 15 years. Her nursing career includes more than 20 years experience in critical care and she has held several leadership roles, including clinical director of medical intensive care, surgical/CV intensive care, stroke-cardiovascular intermediate care, progressive care, oncology and post-surgical units.
Other speakers include Joyce Brown, Dorothy Patton and Helen Stephens.
Brown is the youth director at Parkview Baptist Church. She also works with her organization, “Saturday Initiative Youth Services,” to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed to succeed. The program, since its inception in 2008, has served more than 425 local youths.
Patton worked in ICU medical surgical and dialysis units during her nursing career at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She was staff nurse for 18 years, charge nurse for 22 years and assistant clinical supervisor for two years. She retired from her 42-year nursing career in 2011.
Stephens began her nursing career at Parkview Hospital in Midland after graduating from Midland College in 1972. She later worked in the dialysis unit at Good Shepherd before retiring in 2006.
The health fair also will include a special session on self-esteem for young ladies ages 13-19.
“It’s been noted that self-esteem drives health and we want to give them some tips and get them to speak on where they feel they are with self-esteem,” Fagan said. “We want to give them some confidence builders, some tools for that, even if it’s just speaking in front of people or making sure that they value themselves as women.”
The health fair is free and open to the community.
Fagan said it’s important to have events such as the health fair available to the community.
“In our Black community, we have a tremendous amount of heart disease and diabetes,” she said. “Knowing the signs and symptoms and having the tools … is very important in our community.”