Karen Austin loves to sew. And when she saw an opportunity to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t hesitate in putting her skills to use.
Austin, assistant to the dean in LeTourneau University’s College of Education, Arts and Sciences, recently began making face masks and providing them for free to health care workers locally and out of state.
“The first mask I made was on March 23,” Austin said. “I enjoy sewing and I saw on the internet where people were doing all kinds of things to help others during this time, and I thought that’s one thing that I can certainly do.”
Austin already had plenty of supplies available because she had recently finished making 30 dresses to send to a refugee camp in Thailand.
“I had lots of material on hand, so I just decided to look into making the masks,” she said.
Austin said her daughter, Rebecca Sepos, a labor and delivery nurse in Ohio, sent her a message one day inquiring about the possibility of Austin sending masks to the hospital there.
“She texted me and said, ‘Mom, are you considering making masks, because we could use some,’ ” she said. “So, that was a big prompt there to get started.”
Austin said she received a pattern for the masks from Sharman’s Sewing Center, which has been providing cotton masks for Longview’s emergency personnel.
“It takes about 20 minutes to make one mask, and I’ve made about 50 cotton masks so far,” she said.
However, Austin said the hospital in Ohio requested a different style.
“They wanted cotton, but they also wanted interfacing,” she said. “So, I ironed the inside to make it a little stiffer.”
Austin said she took a week off from making the masks to take care of personal business. However, the requests didn’t stop.
Another daughter also wanted masks.
“My other daughter, Christina Edinger, works at West Loop Animal Hospital here in town, and she and her friends were asking for masks,” she said. “So, I made some for them as well.”
Austin said she also has gotten a request from Cody Bowen, director of LeTourneau’s Belcher Center.
“He reached out to see if I would be interested in making 30 masks for his ushers for whenever they get started again with programs,” she said.
Austin is thankful to be able to help during these uncertain times because she not not only gets to help her daughters but also others who have continued to work amid the pandemic and social distancing restrictions.
“Both of my girls are still working throughout this because of their professions,” she said.